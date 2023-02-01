Pro Comparison: Defensive Lineman - Rueben Bain
Miami has struggled in the past to keep its biggest prospects home, especially from state championship-winning programs. Head coach Mario Cristobal did just that when gained a signature from four-star defensive lineman Rueben Bain out of four-time defending state champion Miami Central.
Bain is arguably the top high-school defender to come out of South Florida in 2023. He is a record-breaking, All-American, Player of the Year winning prospect who dominated on the biggest of stages for four seasons. He immediately threatens for a starting spot from day one. That impact compares to one of the NFL's best.
The defensive line was a position group of focus for 2023. Not only is Miami using a three-level rotation under defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, but depth issues reared its ugly head as six players left the group this off-season, four to transfer and two to graduation.
He not only helps quell those woes but adds a top 100 player who was heavily recruited by programs like Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Louisville, and Oklahoma.
Bain sits in the 260-270 pound range but has the frame to add more size and play a versatile role, bouncing from defensive end to three-technique defensive tackle depending on the situation.
His pass rush prowess combined with his strength at the point of contact makes him a threat to get to the quarterback from anywhere on the defensive line.
The resume and athletic pedigree (uncle is former Hurricane Tolbert Bain, brother Reggie played offensive line at FAU) project to a high-ceiling career in Coral Gables.
He finished his four-year high school career with 77 sacks, multiple State Player of the Year honors, and a championship every year he suited up for Miami Central.
Head Coach Mario Cristobal's ESD Comments
"You mention Rueben Bain, I mean he's Mr. Everything. He won just about every award. He's running out of space in his house for trophies and medals. I think there at the end, him and Samson Okunlola, you know they provided a tremendous amount of momentum going down the stretch to make this the kind of class that it is."
Pro Comparison: Washington & former Alabama DE Jonathan Allen
Bain is not your typical defensive lineman from a length and size perspective. He stands at around 6'2" and his weight could fluctuate from his current range to around 290-300 pounds.
That range in size along with his ability to get the quarterback from inside or out projects out in many ways to former Alabama All-American and Washington Commanders Pro Bowl defensive end Jonathan Allen.
Both players were top prospects at their respective position, Allen being a five-star that was the second highest ranked defensive end and Bain a high four-star who finished top five in the defensive tackle rankings. Like Bain, Allen was named the state Player of the Year and had multiple seasons of double-digit sacks in high school.
While at Alabama, Allen was an absolute force, winning virtually every award a defensive player can be named except for the Heisman and taking home a National Championship in 2015.
Allen has transitioned that college greatness to the league. After being selected 17th overall in the first round of the 2017 draft, he has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice in his six seasons and has six or more sacks as an interior pass rusher in four different campaigns.
In 2021, he also signed a four-year, $72 million contract that made him one of the highest-paid defensive linemen in the NFL.
Bain has many of the same traits as Allen. Both are leaders among their peers - Allen is a captain for the Washington football team and Bain was a multi-year captain at Miami Central while earning the right to wear the prestigious number four worn by many of the former Rocket greats. Their ability to get the quarterback is elite. Bain had two seasons of 29 sacks and Allen had three consecutive ten sacks seasons while at Alabama.
The defensive line room is solid but unspectacular, leaving the door open for Bain to make a very early impact. Freshman Nyjalik Kelly had special moments in his first year while stud Ahkeem Mesidor and veteran Jahfari Harvey return at the defensive end, as well. At defensive tackle, transfer Thomas Gore and Branson Deen are likely to play a role while Leonard Taylor looks to follow up a big 2022.
Several other young players like Ahmad Moten, Cyrus Moss, Joshua Horton, Collins Acheampong, and Jayden Wayne will look to scrap out roles in the rotation.
