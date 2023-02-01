Miami has struggled in the past to keep its biggest prospects home, especially from state championship-winning programs. Head coach Mario Cristobal did just that when gained a signature from four-star defensive lineman Rueben Bain out of four-time defending state champion Miami Central. Bain is arguably the top high-school defender to come out of South Florida in 2023. He is a record-breaking, All-American, Player of the Year winning prospect who dominated on the biggest of stages for four seasons. He immediately threatens for a starting spot from day one. That impact compares to one of the NFL's best.

The defensive line was a position group of focus for 2023. Not only is Miami using a three-level rotation under defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, but depth issues reared its ugly head as six players left the group this off-season, four to transfer and two to graduation. He not only helps quell those woes but adds a top 100 player who was heavily recruited by programs like Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Louisville, and Oklahoma. Bain sits in the 260-270 pound range but has the frame to add more size and play a versatile role, bouncing from defensive end to three-technique defensive tackle depending on the situation. His pass rush prowess combined with his strength at the point of contact makes him a threat to get to the quarterback from anywhere on the defensive line. The resume and athletic pedigree (uncle is former Hurricane Tolbert Bain, brother Reggie played offensive line at FAU) project to a high-ceiling career in Coral Gables. He finished his four-year high school career with 77 sacks, multiple State Player of the Year honors, and a championship every year he suited up for Miami Central.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1ZKQktDeWQzTDkiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WSkJLQ3lkM0w5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ1ZWJlbiDi gJxIdXJyaWNhbmXigJ0gQmFpbiBKci4gKEBydWViZW5iYWluanIpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcnVlYmVuYmFpbmpyL3N0YXR1cy8x NTg0NzI1MjUzODM3NTUzNjY5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9i ZXIgMjUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Head Coach Mario Cristobal's ESD Comments

"You mention Rueben Bain, I mean he's Mr. Everything. He won just about every award. He's running out of space in his house for trophies and medals. I think there at the end, him and Samson Okunlola, you know they provided a tremendous amount of momentum going down the stretch to make this the kind of class that it is."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XRUxDT01FIFRPIFRIRSBVICEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vcnVlYmVuYmFpbmpyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBy dWViZW5iYWluanI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FdlhtQlFo N1NXIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRXZYbUJRaDdTVzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBNYXJpbyBDcmlzdG9iYWwgKEBjb2FjaF9jcmlzdG9iYWwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hfY3Jpc3RvYmFsL3N0YXR1cy8x NjA1NTU0Mjc4MDI1NzQ0Mzg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2Vt YmVyIDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Pro Comparison: Washington & former Alabama DE Jonathan Allen

Bain is not your typical defensive lineman from a length and size perspective. He stands at around 6'2" and his weight could fluctuate from his current range to around 290-300 pounds. That range in size along with his ability to get the quarterback from inside or out projects out in many ways to former Alabama All-American and Washington Commanders Pro Bowl defensive end Jonathan Allen. Both players were top prospects at their respective position, Allen being a five-star that was the second highest ranked defensive end and Bain a high four-star who finished top five in the defensive tackle rankings. Like Bain, Allen was named the state Player of the Year and had multiple seasons of double-digit sacks in high school. While at Alabama, Allen was an absolute force, winning virtually every award a defensive player can be named except for the Heisman and taking home a National Championship in 2015.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGxlbiBvdXQgb2YgdGhlIHBob25lIGJvb3RoIGFuZCBnb2luZyBT dXBlcm1hbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZ2VXQVBFenBLZiI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dlV0FQRXpwS2Y8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQWFyb24g TmFnbGVyIChAQWFyb25OYWdsZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQWFyb25OYWdsZXIvc3RhdHVzLzg1NjMwNTc2MjQ1MjM0NDgzND9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNCwgMjAxNzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK