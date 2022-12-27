While Miami is still in the market for outside wide receivers with size, the Canes hit a home run with slot Receiver Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph. The speedy 5'10" - 165-pound slot from Miami Edison is the definition of lightning in a bottle, Canes lacked homerun speed in 2022 but help is on the way!

Joseph is an ELITE playmaker. The four-star is dynamic with the ball in space and is the most ELUSIVE player in South Florida, consistently taking quick screens the distance or making several defenders miss after catching just a five-yard hitch. "Ray Ray" instills fear into defensive coordinators whose plan would be likely to play off and then come up and tackle so Joseph doesn't break a big one. His great speed allows him to get over the top of defenses with ease and adds to the variety of ways he can beat you. Joseph is excellent in the return game with multiple punt/kick return touchdowns throughout his career.

"Ray Ray, come on now, can't find a bigger playmaker than that out there," said Head Coach Mario Cristobal. "Ray Ray, all these guys represent what Dade County is. Just hard-nosed tough guys, great families, hard-working families these guys are the real deal. "

Pro Comparison: Isaiah McKenzie