Pro Comparison: Wide Receiver - Nathaniel Joseph
While Miami is still in the market for outside wide receivers with size, the Canes hit a home run with slot Receiver Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph. The speedy 5'10" - 165-pound slot from Miami Edison is the definition of lightning in a bottle, Canes lacked homerun speed in 2022 but help is on the way!
Joseph is an ELITE playmaker. The four-star is dynamic with the ball in space and is the most ELUSIVE player in South Florida, consistently taking quick screens the distance or making several defenders miss after catching just a five-yard hitch.
"Ray Ray" instills fear into defensive coordinators whose plan would be likely to play off and then come up and tackle so Joseph doesn't break a big one. His great speed allows him to get over the top of defenses with ease and adds to the variety of ways he can beat you. Joseph is excellent in the return game with multiple punt/kick return touchdowns throughout his career.
"Ray Ray, come on now, can't find a bigger playmaker than that out there," said Head Coach Mario Cristobal. "Ray Ray, all these guys represent what Dade County is. Just hard-nosed tough guys, great families, hard-working families these guys are the real deal. "
Pro Comparison: Isaiah McKenzie
Isaiah "Joy Stick" Mckenzie has a game very reminiscent of the South Florida Star Joseph. McKenzie has a similar frame coming out under 5'11" and 165 pounds. McKenzie was very explosive in his time at local area high school American Heritage (Plantation) with averaging 22 yards per catch as Ray Ray averaged 19.2.
Both have the ability to take underneath passes the distance. They consistently blow the top off a defense and are threats to take punts/kicks to the house it will be only a matter of time before Joseph is making game-changing plays at Miami.
At Georgia, Mckenzie put on a show with the ball in his hands with 823 receiving yards and seven touchdowns adding 329 Rushing Yards and four TDs.
McKenzie is DOMINANT in the return game with five punt return touchdowns and one kick return to the house. That versatility has transferred over to his NFL Pro career as he currently has 11 Receiving TDs, four rushing TDs, one passing touchdown, and a punt return touchdown.
