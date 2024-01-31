Pro Football Focus is high on several Hurricanes going into the 2024 season
Miami will have several players returning for the 2024 season, which should make a significant impact. Pro Football Focus is high on several Hurricanes going into the 2024 season.
PFF named three players to its All-Freshman team: offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, defensive end Rueben Bain, and punter Dylan Joyce. But those aren't the only players the site is high on. Freshman running back Mark Fletcher ranked third among power five freshman running backs from the 2023 season.
Fletcher ranked 8th in yards per attempt with five yards per carry and 3rd in touchdowns with five among freshmen (minimum 20% of 295 attempts). Fletcher will not be available for spring football but is hopeful to return for fall camp.
Another player that PFF recognizes highly is cornerback Daryl Porter Jr., who excelled in man coverage. Porter ranked 18th among 2025 draft-eligible cornerbacks in defensive grade (80.6).
Among 2025 draft-eligible linebackers, Francisco Mauigoa ranks 22nd in run defense and 37th in creating pressure. The junior racked up 82 total tackles (48 solo), including a team-leading 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception.
Projected starting quarterback Cam Ward ranks 17th in passing grade just behind Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and 18th in offensive grade ahead of sought-after transfer options Will Howard, KJ Jefferson, Grayson McCall, Riley Leonard, and Will Rogers.
