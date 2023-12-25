Pro Football Focus names three Miami players to All-Freshmen team
Pro Football Focus, the statistical mega-site, announced its All-Freshman team and three Hurricanes were named to the team. Miami had one player named in all three phases (offense, defense, and special teams).
Offensive Tackle Francis Mauigoa
The freshman started every regular season game in the 2023 season and was an essential member of the offensive line.
Francis Mauigoa excelled as a run blocker, grading at 70.8 on the year. The 6'6" 315-pounder allowed five sacks and played 800 snaps.
Defensive End Rueben Bain
Rueben Bain put the world on notice in his first year as a Miami Hurricane. The 6'3" 275-pounder was a menace in pressuring the quarterback. Bain ranked second in pressure grade among freshmen with an 86.2 grade on the year.
He ranked third overall among freshmen in defensive grade with a 79.8 grade. He registered nine sacks with 23 hurries on the year.
Dylan Joyce
The first-year punter from Australia was excellent in 2023. He averaged 43.5 yards on 40 punts, including a long of 60 against Florida State.
He nailed 17 inside the 20-yard line.
FULL LIST
OFFENSE
QB: Jaylen Raynor, Arkansas State Red Wolves
RB: Jahiem White, West Virginia Mountaineers
WR: Kevin Concepcion, NC State Wolfpack
WR: Eugene Wilson III, Florida Gators
WR: Eric Singleton Jr., Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
TE: Benjamin Brahmer, Iowa State Cyclones
LT: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama Crimson Tide
LG: Cayden Green, Oklahoma Sooners
C: Connor Lew, Auburn Tigers
RG: Trovon Baugh, South Carolina Gamecocks
RT: Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL) Hurricanes
DEFENSE
DI: Peter Woods, Clemson Tigers
DI: Jarra Anderson, Memphis Tigers
EDGE: Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL) Hurricanes
EDGE: T.J. Parker, Clemson Tigers
LB: Taurean York, Texas A&M Aggies
LB: Kam Robinson, Virginia Cavaliers
CB: D’Angelo Ponds, James Madison Dukes
CB: Malik Muhammad, Texas Longhorns
S: Caleb Downs, Alabama Crimson Tide
S: Dillon Thieneman, Purdue Boilermakers
Flex-D: Khalil Barnes, Clemson Tigers
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Peyton Woodring, Georgia Bulldogs
P: Dylan Joyce, Miami (FL) Hurricanes
RS: Zachariah Branch, USC Trojans
