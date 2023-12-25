Advertisement
Pro Football Focus names three Miami players to All-Freshmen team

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

Pro Football Focus, the statistical mega-site, announced its All-Freshman team and three Hurricanes were named to the team. Miami had one player named in all three phases (offense, defense, and special teams).

Offensive Tackle Francis Mauigoa

(AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks against North Carolina linebacker Kaimon Rucker (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The freshman started every regular season game in the 2023 season and was an essential member of the offensive line.

Francis Mauigoa excelled as a run blocker, grading at 70.8 on the year. The 6'6" 315-pounder allowed five sacks and played 800 snaps.

Defensive End Rueben Bain

(AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (44) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Rueben Bain put the world on notice in his first year as a Miami Hurricane. The 6'3" 275-pounder was a menace in pressuring the quarterback. Bain ranked second in pressure grade among freshmen with an 86.2 grade on the year.

He ranked third overall among freshmen in defensive grade with a 79.8 grade. He registered nine sacks with 23 hurries on the year.

Dylan Joyce

Dylan Joyce, Punter, MIami
Dylan Joyce, Punter, MIami

The first-year punter from Australia was excellent in 2023. He averaged 43.5 yards on 40 punts, including a long of 60 against Florida State.

He nailed 17 inside the 20-yard line.

FULL LIST

OFFENSE

QB: Jaylen Raynor, Arkansas State Red Wolves

RB: Jahiem White, West Virginia Mountaineers

WR: Kevin Concepcion, NC State Wolfpack

WR: Eugene Wilson III, Florida Gators

WR: Eric Singleton Jr., Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

TE: Benjamin Brahmer, Iowa State Cyclones

LT: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama Crimson Tide

LG: Cayden Green, Oklahoma Sooners

C: Connor Lew, Auburn Tigers

RG: Trovon Baugh, South Carolina Gamecocks

RT: Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL) Hurricanes


DEFENSE

DI: Peter Woods, Clemson Tigers

DI: Jarra Anderson, Memphis Tigers

EDGE: Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL) Hurricanes

EDGE: T.J. Parker, Clemson Tigers

LB: Taurean York, Texas A&M Aggies

LB: Kam Robinson, Virginia Cavaliers

CB: D’Angelo Ponds, James Madison Dukes

CB: Malik Muhammad, Texas Longhorns

S: Caleb Downs, Alabama Crimson Tide

S: Dillon Thieneman, Purdue Boilermakers

Flex-D: Khalil Barnes, Clemson Tigers


SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Peyton Woodring, Georgia Bulldogs

P: Dylan Joyce, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

RS: Zachariah Branch, USC Trojans

