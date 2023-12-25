Pro Football Focus, the statistical mega-site, announced its All-Freshman team and three Hurricanes were named to the team. Miami had one player named in all three phases (offense, defense, and special teams).

Offensive Tackle Francis Mauigoa

Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks against North Carolina linebacker Kaimon Rucker (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The freshman started every regular season game in the 2023 season and was an essential member of the offensive line. Francis Mauigoa excelled as a run blocker, grading at 70.8 on the year. The 6'6" 315-pounder allowed five sacks and played 800 snaps.

Defensive End Rueben Bain

Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (44) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Rueben Bain put the world on notice in his first year as a Miami Hurricane. The 6'3" 275-pounder was a menace in pressuring the quarterback. Bain ranked second in pressure grade among freshmen with an 86.2 grade on the year. He ranked third overall among freshmen in defensive grade with a 79.8 grade. He registered nine sacks with 23 hurries on the year.

Dylan Joyce

Dylan Joyce, Punter, MIami

The first-year punter from Australia was excellent in 2023. He averaged 43.5 yards on 40 punts, including a long of 60 against Florida State. He nailed 17 inside the 20-yard line.

