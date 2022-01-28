Pyburn taking surprise UF visit, says UM could get Sunday trip
In recruiting things can change at a moment's notice.And sometimes all it takes is a matter of minutes for a decision to be made.It appears that spur-of-the-moment recruiting will be embodied this ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news