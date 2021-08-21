QB commit Jacurri Brown stars in OT loss, leads improbable late comeback

It was a wild season-opening game for Miami Hurricanes QB commitment Jacurri Brown.

Brown showcased why offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee covets him in his offense - he ran past defenders and through tackles. He broke free in the pocket and made plays downfield with his arm, ending with four TDs (three passing).

Were there some hiccups? Yes. But it is, after all, game 1 of a high school football season.

In the end Brown's Lowndes High team fell to Walton in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Corky Kell Classic, 34-28.

"We came back," Brown told ESPN+ commentator Luke Winstel after the game. "This is a positive loss."

But that really doesn't do justice to an ending that defied what you normally see in a football game.

With 1:50 to go Brown's team was facing a 28-14 deficit after what seemed like a clincing TD run.

But Brown led his team down the field and tossed a 12-yard TD to cut it to 28-21. But barely any time remained - with 13 second to go Lowndes recovered the onside kick.

Then a long pass from Brown connected to the three-yard line, and after an illegal formation penalty Brown rolled right and threw a strike on the far side for a tying TD.

Lowndes had it first in OT but a 30-yard field goal try missed the mark. And then Walton got the winning TD on a three-yard run into the end zone.

"We don't quit," Brown said. "I never saw anyone put their head down even though our team is young.

"We fought. This is why I love football. this teaches you so many lessons for life. I'm going to shed a tear right now - this is a great football team, great program. We're going to do great."

It was a bitter ending for Brown, but certainly Cane fans can take heart in his performance ... and what's to come for him the rest of this season.

Along with those late TDs, Brown also scored on a four-yard run ... that he set up with a 22-yard scramble (he had 117 rushing yards on 17 carries by halftime). His other TD pass was an eight-yard toss that tied the game at 14.

"It's part of football - you win some, you lose some," Brown said. "I think back to I was a sophomore - down by two touchdowns, my head is down, I was feeling bad for myself, pointing fingers. Now I'm encouraging my team. I took a big step as a passer, as a leader. No quit at all."