In 2022, Miami endured some injuries but was not as nearly decimated as the offensive side of the ball. There are some valuable defenders that the Hurricanes cannot afford to lose to injury to avoid missing a bowl game for the second consecutive year.

5. Leonard Taylor

One of Miami's biggest and brightest stars is defensive tackle Leonard Taylor. The Miami-Dade County native racked up 45 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, five sacks, and one interception in two years as a Cane, and 2023 could be his best yet. Taylor is a space-eater that allows others to get free and make plays if he is not making the play himself. Pro Football Focus named Taylor one of the top five returning defensive tackles for the 2023 season. Behind Taylor on the depth chart are Jared Harrison-Hunte, Jacob Lichtenstein, and Ahmad Moten. Harrison-Hunte and Lichtenstein combine ten years of college experience but over four years Harrison-Hunte was graded at 66.7 and Lichtenstein has a 64.2 grade over three years by PFF. Moten has logged 31 snaps on defense in his career thus far. Taylor averaged a 79.5 grade over two years, including an 87.3 last season.

4. Davonte Brown

3. Francisco Mauigoa

Francisco Mauigoa is another transfer that will be vital to Miami's success this season. The former Washington State Cougar was arguably the most impressive defender of the spring and will very likely start for Hurricanes all season if healthy. The linebacker position was thin last season as freshman Wesley Bissainthe became a starter toward the end of the season, and Corey Flagg and Keontra Smith showed flashes, but neither was consistent enough to instill confidence in the Miami coaching staff. The addition of Louisville transfer KJ Cloyd certainly helps with depth but Mauigoa staying healthy all season keeps this group at an elite level.



2. Akheem Mesidor

Akheem Mesidor made a significant impact in 2022 and is likely to duplicate those efforts in 2023. The West Virginia transfer graded at 87.1 in 2022 and was a force to be reckoned with all season long. Mesidor racked up 38 total tackles, seven sacks, one forced fumble, and four passes defended last season. The best attribute about Mesidor is his intangible being able to line up both inside and outside. He's a matchup nightmare for most.

1. Kamren Kinchens

