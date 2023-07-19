Miami added a surplus of talent, especially in the defensive backfield, this off-season.

Four cornerbacks have joined the roster since December (Davonte Brown - UCF, Ja'Dais Richard - Vanderbilt, Jaden Davis - Oklahoma, and JUCO product Demetrius Freeney) - including three with multiple years of eligibility remaining.

That usually means attrition is on the horizon, and it began on Wednesday evening when redshirt freshman cornerback Chris Graves Jr. announced he would be entering the Transfer Portal.

Graves did not see any action at Miami as a true freshman, instead redshirting and pushed toward 2023, where he was expected to compete for one of the two open starting positions vacated by NFL draft picks Tyrique Stevenson and DJ Ivey.

Despite multiple additions, Graves earned reps, rotating with the starting cornerbacks throughout the spring. Sources said that Graves and Brown were the top two players in the position during the spring period.

Despite the early 2023 progress, Graves seemed to be on the outside looking in with the influx of talent coming in. The expectations were high as a blue-chip signee in the 2022 class - the first for head coach Mario Cristobal.

Miami beat out a late surge from Florida and LSU for Graves, who had been committed to Miami for five-plus months. At Fort Myers Bishop Verot (FL), Graves was a two-way star with 500 yards receiving to go with solid production at corner (26 tackles, four pass breakups, and an interception).

In March, Graves and coaches felt he was primed for a major impact this season.

“I’m looking to help out in year one,” Graves said. “Me and Cristobal and [Jahmile] Addae, we’ve been talking about me coming in and making an impact. They want me to come in and be ready.”

With Graves not working out at Miami, the defensive staff will have the off-season additions plus Daryl Porter Jr., Te'Cory Couch, Jaden Davis, Malik Curtis, and freshmen Damari Brown and Robert Stafford at cornerback this season.