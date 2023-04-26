"Miami used to dominate the draft. Dominate the draft." Those were the words stated by head coach Mario Cristobal on early national signing day. In the last ten years, however, Miami's showing in the draft has been way short of domination. Miami has only had three players selected to the pro bowl that were drafted in the last ten years compared to 17 in the prior decade. That reign of dominance could resurge in the next ten years if Cristobal continues to recruit at the level at which he is recruiting. With the NFL Draft taking place this weekend in Kansas City, we decided to compose a list of the best players selected in the NFL Draft from the Miami Hurricanes program. The list is assembled based on the player's success in the NFL. The difficulty in composing the list is the obvious fact that the more recent draft picks have less of a resume than players selected in years past. Projecting the future of the newer draftees' careers is how they made the list. Of note is that seven of the ten players listed are from Florida with six from the tri-county area (Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties).

10. K.J. Osborn, Wide Receiver

K.J. Osborn, Wide Receiver, Miami

NFL Draft: 2020 / Round 5 / Pick 176 Stats: 110 receptions, 1,305 yards, 12 TDs Spoiler Alert. Osborn is one of only two receivers to make this list. Although he has only been in the league for three years with the Minnesota Vikings, his production cannot be ignored. He already has more receptions (110) receptions, than four-year pro Braxton Berrios (107) and seven-year pro Phillip Dorsett (51). If Osborn continues on this track he will be in the top ten of NFL receivers to ever play at Miami.

9. Ereck Flowers, Offensive Lineman

Ereck Flowers, Offensive Lineman, Miami

NFL Draft: 2015 / Round 1 / Pick 9 Stats: Played seven seasons, started 101 games At least one offensive lineman had to make the list and Flowers is the pick. The Dade County native started in 101 games out of 105 games playing mostly with Washington.

8. Jaelan Phllips, Defensive Lineman

Jaelan Phillips, Defensive Lineman, Miami

NFL Draft: 2021 / Round 1 / Pick 18 Stats: 103 tackles, 15.5 sacks, 3 PBUs, 1 FF, 2 FR With just a small sample size of two years with the Miami Dolphins, Phillips is well on his way to a stellar career. His 15.5 sacks are three ahead of his draft classmate Greg Rousseau, three ahead of Al-Quadin Muhammad, and seven above Anthony Chickillo. He's on his way to becoming an all-time great.

7. Travis Benjamin, Wide Receiver

Travis Benjamin, Wide Receiver, Miami

NFL Draft: 2012/ Round 4 / Pick 100 Stats: 208 receptions, 3,143 yards, 19 touchdowns, 4 return touchdowns Benjamin has put together a nice career in the NFL. He found his niche as kick returner with the Los Angeles Chargers and continues to be a factor in a pass-happy league. His receiving yards are the most by any Hurricane receiver in the last decade by far. The closest pass-catcher is Duke Johnson with 2,870.

6. David Njoku, Tight End

David Njoku, Tight End, Miami

NFL Draft: 2017 / Round 1 / Pick 29 Stats: 206 receptions, 2,382 yards, 19 touchdowns Of course, a tight end from "Tight End U" would make an appearance on this list. In five seasons Njoku nearly triples the next closest tight end Chris Herndon in production in every category all with the Cleveland Browns. Herndon has battled injuries throughout his career and tallied 75 receptions, 836 yards, and 8 TDs in four seasons.

5. Rayshawn Jenkins, Defensive Back

Rayshawn Jenkins, Defensive Back, at the NFL Combine

NFL Draft: 2017 / Round 4 / Pick 113 Stats: 342 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 23 PBUs, 8 INTs, 2 FF, 1 Defensive TD It may be a surprise to some but Jenkins tops the defensive backs list for the former Miami Hurricanes. Former teammate Artie Burns was the closest to matching him in production with 172 tackles, 1 FF, 2 FR, 33 PBUs, and 4 INTs over six years. Jenkins put together the best season of his six-year career in 2022 with the Jacksonville Jaguars registering 116 tackles, 12 pass breakups, and three interceptions including one for a touchdown.

4. Duke Johnson, Running Back

Duke Johnson, Running Back, Miami

NFL Draft: 2015 / Round 3 / Pick 77 Stats: 2,265 rushing yards, 311 receptions, 2,870 receiving yards, 23 touchdowns Hard to argue Johnson not being in the top five with 5,135 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns over a seven-year career with the Browns, Texans, and Dolphins. His versatility as a pass-catcher has certainly sustained his value in the NFL.

3. Denzel Perryman, Linebacker

Denzel Perryman, Linebacker, at ACC Kickoff

NFL Draft: 2015 / Round 2 / Pick 48 Stats: 586 tackles, 6 sacks, 4 FF, 3 FR, 11 PBUs, 5 INTs Perryman has struggled with injuries throughout his career so his stats would have been more inflated if he could stay healthy more often. Despite missing time, he is clearly the best linebacker in the last decade with his pro bowl season in 2021 as icing on the cake. He registered 154 total tackles that year with the Las Vegas Raiders.

2. Lamar Miller, Running Back

Lamar Miller, Running Back, Miami

NFL Draft: 2012 / Round 4 / Pick 97 Stats: 5,864 rushing yards, 32 TDs, 211 receptions, 1,571 yards, 8 receiving touchdowns Miller has been a highly productive back since drafted by the hometown Miami Dolphins. He had two 1,000-yard seasons in 2014 and 2016 and was a constant threat catching the ball out of the backfield averaging 14.8 reception yards per game.

Olivier Vernon, Defensive Lineman

Oliver Vernon, Defensivel Lineman at NFL Combine