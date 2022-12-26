Power Five signees rarely participate in local all-star games, but double-digit South Florida stars who won Early Signing Day played in the Dade vs Broward Game: Battle for the Crib, including Miami four-star running back Christopher Johnson. A total of 33 players who signed or held division one offers played for South Florida bragging rights on Saturday night. Several of them had standout performances just a few weeks before they head off to school.

The biggest recruit in the game was Johnson who played strictly wide receiver. He was explosive on every touch and routinely got behind the Miami-Dade defense, despite several division one players manning the defensive backfield. He drove Broward County down on one drive on a few jet sweeps, breaking off chunk runs and broke five open field tackles on one play. The speed is elite and he showed he has the versatility to play both outside and in the slot at wide receiver on top proving himself as a true running back this season.

Miami Central and future FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins went home with MVP honors thanks to two passing touchdowns including a game-winner with no time left on the clock. On his final three throws, he threw a 40-plus yard dot to Pittsburgh signee Lamar Seymore, then made an elite red zone toss to Louisville signee Cataurus Hicks that grabbed the win for Miami-Dade. Jenkins, a one-time Auburn commit, was evasive in the pocket and picked apart the defense in crunch time, grabbing late leads in both halves. The accuracy is next level for Jenkins and he could easily secure a starting spot as a true freshman at FIU.

The Miami Central Power Five wide receiver duo of Hicks and Seymore were the main targets for Jenkins throughout the game. The Miami-Dade offense struggled everytime the two were not on the field and the highlights were rolling when they were getting playing time. Seymore caught every pass that came his way and his final catch was a diving grab that shocked everybody in attendance. Hicks was the recipient of both Jenkins touchdown passes and was uncoverable in the red zone. His game-winning catch was a tough play where he was destroyed by a linebacker and still was able to keep his feet in bounds. The two-star was a steal for Louisville.

Booker T. Washington wide receiver and Temple signing Xavier Irvin was the defensive MVP and coaches said he was the key to victory. His stat line for an all-star game was elite. He had five tackles, including two clutch stops, a forced fumble that set up a first-half score, and a 45-yard punt return. Irvin was lauded by many as the top athlete in Miami-Dade County this season and he proved it on Friday. His impact in all three facets of the game makes him an intriguing player at the next level.

Oregon State signee Harlem Howard had 17 interceptions the past two seasons and in his last high school game, he grabbed yet another. As a one high safety in a mainly cover three scheme, he limited nearly every vertical shot that Miami-Dade threw on the night. His length and range are the reason schools like Louisville, Oregon State and Vanderbilt were pushing for him late in the process. He expanded his game this past year, showing he can help in the run game as an alley defender. If he can add 20-pounds and continue to develop as a tackler, he could be a name that many wonder how the Florida schools let leave.



Another long defensive back that signed division one in this game was future FAU versatile defender Fabian Scott. Broward put some of the best wide receivers in the county on him and tested him throughout. He responded with an interception on a deep throw and forced several incompletions with his length. Scott was just a two-star player, but going against Power Five talent, he proved he can play up to standard, something he did regularly at Miami Booker T. Washington.

The first score of the game came from the other Power Five running back in the game, Iowa signee Kamari Moulton. Moulton was his usual powerful self and it helped finish off the first drive of the game with a goal-line touchdown. There was a heavy running back rotation, but Moulton was the most impressive back between both teams. Iowa has focused heavily on South Florida with Moulton being the latest addition - and maybe the best of the bunch.

American Heritage Planation and Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Blake Murphy got banged up on a tough sack and Ely quarterback Nah'coy Daniels picked up the slack, nearly bringing a win to Broward County. His athleticism was his biggest attribute on display, putting nasty moves on defenders, including dropping someone on a touchdown run. Daniels is unoffered but the 5'11" 170-pound passer has the ability to transition to wide receiver thanks to his footwork, 4.5 40-yard dash speed, and open field moves. He could earn him some interest heading into the February Signing Day.



Irvin may have won defensive MVP, but if Broward won, Western and future Colgate pass rusher Justin Tedim may have taken home the award. He had several pressures and finished two of them for sacks along with multiple tackles for loss. The former tight end almost took a fumble recovery for a touchdown before pitching it back to a teammate that eventually ran it in. Tedim had six sacks in the all-star season and is still new to the position. I would not be surprised if he was an FCS Transfer Portal target for FBS programs in just a year or two.

Notre Dame signees usually garner so much attention and hype, but athlete Jordan Faison has gone under the radar - that was until this week. During the week of practice, he was the best player overall for Broward County and had three catches in the game that all went for first downs, breaking tackles and showing burst every time he touched the ball. He is going to South Bend as a two-sport athlete, signing as one of the top lacrosse players in the country while also joining the football team. He played quarterback throughout his high school career, but he will make an impact on the gridiron as a slot receiver for the Fighting Irish.