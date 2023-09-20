Ohio State, Penn State, Louisville, Tennessee, Florida State and Miami are all involved with Alford, but Florida definitely looks like the school to beat. The 2025 four-star linebacker from Vero Beach, Fla., was back in Gainesville this past weekend and the message from the coaches was that it’s a “different type of brotherhood” there. “They are looking pretty strong,” Alford said.

*****

Tennessee is standing out the most to the 2025 four-star receiver from Saraland, Ala., but Alfred was at Auburn over the weekend to get that relationship started. It’s early with the Tigers but Alfred is already hitting it off with position coach Marcus Davis. Originally from Mississippi, Ole Miss could definitely be one to watch as his recruitment continues but the Vols hold the edge right now.

*****

Florida position coach Billy Gonzales made it abundantly clear over the weekend that Boggs is a perfect fit in the Gators’ offense and that “he needs me there,” as the Gators continue to look very strong in his recruitment. The 2025 four-star receiver from Cocoa, Fla., has Florida, Ohio State and now Penn State as the three that stand out the most to him.

*****

There is still a long list of schools on top for the 2025 four-star defensive tackle from Durham (N.C.) Southern Durham, but a recent visit back to North Carolina did not hurt the Tar Heels at all. Campbell loved the “hometown feel and culture” at UNC and the message from the coaches was that they want to keep him – and other top local prospects – in the state. Florida State, Clemson, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Miami, Penn State, LSU, Alabama, South Carolina and Duke are all involved, too.

*****

Could a cup of coffee keep Georgia high on Cunningham’s list? After spending the day in Athens last weekend, the coaches fixed his mother some coffee for the long drive back to Ackerman, Miss., and the 2025 high four-star receiver won’t soon forget it. Ole Miss and Mississippi State are definitely two to watch here for the Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County standout along with some other SEC schools. But Cunningham loves the coaching staff at Georgia and had a great trip there last weekend as he still might be in the early innings of his recruitment.

*****

The four-star defensive end from Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek hit it off with the entire coaching staff during his weekend visit to Ole Miss but especially with assistant coaches Pete Golding, Randall Joyner and Enrique Davis as the Rebels make a serious run at him. Tennessee, South Carolina and Alabama have been the mainstays in his recruitment but Ole Miss absolutely needs to be watched, now along with Florida State and Colorado.

*****

Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Georgia Tech are the four clear frontrunners for the high three-star offensive tackle from McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian and while there is significant debate about which school leads for him and will ultimately land him, a weekend visit to Florida went great. Edwin loved the fans inside The Swamp and the coaches are pushing for him to return for an official visit soon.

*****

The 2025 four-star offensive guard from Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes remains committed to Alabama but a weekend visit to Auburn was impressive and if Glover goes back to The Plains the Tigers could be a major candidate to flip him. The word from assistant coach Zac Etheridge is that Auburn is “home” for Glover and that meant something, so if he takes another few trips to Auburn it’s definitely something to watch.

*****

A visit to Florida for its win over Tennessee definitely left a great impression on Howard but the word is the 2025 four-star receiver from Davie (Fla.) Western still needs to see more of a vertical passing game to put the Gators at the top of his list. More and more, it looks like an in-state battle among Miami, Florida State and Florida for Howard, and while the Gators helped themselves a lot over the weekend others still stand out more because those teams are passing it downfield more often.

*****

North Carolina should definitely be closely watched for the 2025 four-star defensive back from Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee, especially after he was recently in Chapel Hill. Konanbanny was told by coach Mack Brown and position coach Jason Jones that he’s exactly what they look for in a cornerback and that they want him to be in the program to make him better on and off the field. It’s a big sell with Miami, Florida State, Tennessee, Oklahoma and others on the list.

*****

The 2025 five-star receiver from Duncanville, Texas, committed to LSU in August but he was back at Texas this past weekend and had a good time. Moore especially loved the fans in Austin and the message from the coaching staff was for Moore to “be his own person” in his recruitment. It’s unclear exactly what that meant and in what context but the Longhorns made it clear they’re going to work to flip him as five-star teammate Colin Simmons is pledged to the Longhorns.

*****

The message from coach Billy Napier during Pickett’s weekend visit to Florida was that he looked good on both sides of the ball this season and position coach Corey Raymond made it clear he doesn’t hesitate putting freshmen on the field, a welcome note for the 2025 five-star from Zephyrhills, Fla. The Gators definitely left a major impression on him after beating Tennessee but Michigan, Georgia, Miami, Oregon and Florida State remain high as well.

*****

Oklahoma could be tough to beat in the end for the former Notre Dame commit out of Washington, Okla., but the 2025 four-star tight end had an “incredible” visit to Ohio State over the weekend. The message from the coaching staff was that the way Roberts plays is a perfect fit in the Buckeyes’ offense as he hit it off with coach Ryan Day and position coach Keenan Bailey. Roberts will be at Penn State this weekend for its Iowa matchup.

*****

Alabama has been considered the team to watch in Seaton’s recruitment but after visiting Colorado over the weekend that has definitely changed and the Buffaloes are now a major contender for his commitment. The high four-star offensive lineman from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy loved the environment, said the game-day visit “should be in its own category” and that the message was that Seaton was someone Colorado wants and needs. “They want to build the offensive line around me,” Seaton said. “Definitely separated themselves from other schools I have listed.”

*****