According to a report from Football Scoop, Defensive line coach Rod Wright is set to leave Miami for the NFL. John Brice reports that Wright, a Texas native, is set to return home to take the defensive line coaching job for the Houston Texans. Last month the Texans hired DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach.

Wright spent just one season with the Hurricanes and helped Miami rank 24th in the nation when it came to pressuring the quarterback with an 83.1 grade according to Pro Football Focus. Edge rusher Akheem Mesidor excelled under Wright receiving an 80.6 pass rusher grade good for second on the team behind defensive tackle Leonard Taylor (85.5).

He also should be commended for helping to bring in pass rush recruits Rueben Bain, Jayden Wayne, and Collins Acheampong to Miami. Wright was part of the national championship team with the Texas Longhorns as a player and spent four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Prior to the Miami Hurricanes, Wright was the co-defensive coordinator with UTSA, a defense that tallied 33 sacks - a school record.

The departure of Wright leaves yet another coaching hole to fill with spring practice officially starting this upcoming weekend on March 4th.

For more on other potential replacements and departures, visit our premium message board Canes Talk.

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics