Miami Pitching Coach J.D. Arteaga will become the next head coach for the University of Miami baseball team.

After searching for a new baseball coach for several weeks, the Miami Hurricanes ultimately turned to an the internal candidate.

Arteaga, who has been a Miami assistant coach for 21 years and a former pitcher for the Hurricanes, will be the team’s new head coach. He will replace Gino DiMare, who stepped down after this past season.

“This is truly a dream come true,” said Arteaga. “Growing up in Miami, playing for the Hurricanes and coaching in the orange and green the last 21 seasons has meant the world to me. I’m beyond privileged to lead one of the most historic programs in college baseball and add to our storied tradition. I want to thank Joe Echevarria, Rudy Fernandez, Dan Radakovich and the administration for this opportunity of a lifetime.”

Arteaga, 48, will be charged with returning the Canes program to an elite level. UM made 23 College World Series appearances — and won four national championships — between 1973 and 2008. Ron Fraser, who died in 2013, guided UM to 12 of those CWS appearances and two national titles.

The Hurricanes advanced to the College World Series only twice in the past 15 years (2015 and 2016), both under former coach Jim Morris.

Athletic Director Dan Radakovich opted for Arteaga over several external candidates: Wake Forest’s Tom Walter, South Carolina’s Mark Kingston, Marlins assistant coach and former Miami player Jon Jay, Duke’s Chris Pollard, and former LSU coach Paul Mainieri.

“We are excited to introduce J.D. as the new head baseball coach for the Miami Hurricanes,” Radakovich said. “I believe J.D. is the right leader at the right time for this storied program. He appreciates what makes Miami one of the crown jewels of college baseball, while also recognizing what is required to keep adding to that legacy.”

Arteaga has been UM’s pitching coach since 2003 and also held the title of associate head coach.

Morris, who coached at UM for 25 years, won Miami’s last two national titles but failed to make the postseason in his final two seasons in 2017 and ‘18.

DiMare got Miami back to the regionals, but the Canes were eliminated in the first round every year, with the last two coming at home.

Arteaga has helped develop more than 20 pitchers who became big-league draft picks. At least one Hurricane pitcher has been selected in the MLB Draft each year since 2004.

Arteaga played for the Hurricanes from 1994 through 1997, helping UM reach the College World Series in four straight seasons.

He left Miami as the program’s all-time wins leader with 43 and the all-time starts leader with 72. Arteaga ranks second at UM in innings pitched in a career with 458.1. He is also fifth on the all-time strikeouts list with 343.

Miami retired Arteaga’s No. 33 on Feb. 5, 2003, prior to the season opener against FIU.

A 26th-round draft choice by the New York Mets, Arteaga spent six seasons with the Mets, Astros, and Rangers organizations, never making the big leagues.

Arteaga came to the Hurricanes out of Westminster Christian in Miami. He won a career-best 12 games as a high-school junior in 1996 (12-1) and finished 11-4 as a senior in 1997.

Arteaga becomes the 10th coach in UM baseball history. The others: Jack Harding (1940 and 1959), Eddie Dunn (1946-1954), Perry Moss (1955), Jimmie Foxx (1956 and 1957), Whitey Campbell (1958 and 1960-62), Ron Fraser (1963 to 1992), Brad Kelley (1993), Morris (1994-2018) and DiMare (2019-23).

The Arteagas’ son, Ari, died in a 2018 car accident at the age of 16.

The Ari Arteaga Foundation was founded shortly afterward to honor and memorialize Ari. According to UM’s website, the foundation’s mission “is to spread Ari’s spirit by helping children and families overcome obstacles they may face due to unforeseen hardships. The goal is to shine Ari’s light on their path of need.”

The Miami Herald and Miami Athletics contributed to this report

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics