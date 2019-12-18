News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 08:47:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Restrepo signs, gives UM a versatile threat

CaneSport.com
Staff

Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School WR/DB Xavier Restrepo says it's a dream come true to be a Hurricane.And he made it official today - Restrepo is confirmed signing his letter-of-intent."I always g...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}