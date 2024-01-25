With the final 2024 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The defensive position rankings are being released today, and the national analyst team – Adam Friedman, John Garcia Jr., Adam Gorney and Greg Smith – is giving their takes on which player is the best fit with the team they signed with. Up next are the defensive backs.

Advertisement

GORNEY: Jaylen Mbakwe

Mbakwe is not as tall or long as Kool-Aid McKinstry but the feeling is that the Alabama signee could be used in a similar fashion because of his athleticism and playmaking ability all over the field. The five-star is not a finished product at cornerback yet which we like because he still has room to grow – just like McKinstry did when he got to Tuscaloosa. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Mbakwe used on special teams because of his electric speed. McKinstry is expected to be a first-round NFL Draft pick and by moving Mbakwe up to five-star status, we feel the same way about him in the coming years.

*****

GARCIA: Zaquan Patterson

Ellis Robinson IV is the low-hanging fruit on this one, so we'll pivot to an unconventional body type in the secondary in Patterson. Miami has long made due with outside-the-box safety prospects, including All-American Kam Kinchens from the 2023 roster, and Patterson could be next in that exact mold. The U loves an instinctive, smart and physical leader in the secondary, and the versatile local standout is just that. In one game, we saw Patterson block a punt, make an interception and strip-sack the quarterback on a blitz. He can line up over tight ends, slots or cover running backs while big and physical enough to work as a sub defender in the box on passing downs. Patterson is among the best pure football players in the class and it would be a surprise if it took long for him to splash in the ACC.

*****

FRIEDMAN: Ellis Robinson

While this may be the obvious choice, it is the right choice. Robinson is an elite defensive back and finished the ranking cycle as the top-ranked defender in the nation. At cornerback he showed the speed, technical skills, physical traits and football instincts to compete with even the best receivers around. Georgia isn't afraid to play young defensive backs. We saw Daylen Everette end up as a starter for the Bulldogs as a freshman this past season. It wouldn't be surprising to see Robinson earn significant playing time during his first year on campus either.

*****

SMITH: Koi Perich