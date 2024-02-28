Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2025 WRs/TEs
With the updated 2025 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today and next up are the wide receivers and tight ends.
WHO'S NO. 1?
Moore is a very worthy candidate to be the top wide receiver in the 2025 Rivals250. He’s a well-rounded wideout prospect that does everything well at the position. Moore plays bigger than his 6-foot, 165-pound frame due to his length and leaping ability. What separates him from his peers is his ability to consistently make the big play.
He makes splash plays look routine on a regular basis.
His track speed shows up on the football field, too. That speed makes him a dangerous player after the catch, running vertical routes and makes him an asset in the return game.
Moore looks the part of the next great LSU wide receiver. That’s if the Tigers can hold on to him. Programs are not backing down from pursuing the dynamic playmaker, including the in-state Texas Longhorns, who will always be a threat in these types of high-stakes recruitments.
*****
MOVERS AND SHAKERS
Corey Simms: The St. Louis standout was the biggest riser of any wide receiver in the country. Standing at 6-foot-4, 190-pounds, he’s got a great frame that college coaches are dreaming about. Simms has locked in official visits to Missouri and Tennessee. However, expect him to take several more visits with how many schools are after him.
CJ Wiley: The blue-chip wide receiver had a huge debut in the Rivals250, checking in at No. 167 overall. It’s been an incredible winter for the Georgia native with Georgia, Florida State, Alabama and Oklahoma among the many programs offering him. Wiley considers his recruitment to be in the early stages but keep an eye on the Tide in this one.
DaSaahn Brame: Once again the Midwest is loaded at the tight end position. Brame isn’t the highest-ranked tight end in the region and that honor belongs to fellow Kansas native Linkon Cure. Brame is the biggest riser in this round of rankings back at his position in the country. He’s up 20 spots with room to continue climbing. Brame’s upside is off the charts and several programs, from Oregon to Kansas State, are battling for him.
*****
TOP FIVE CLASSES
It’s early and this will definitely shift throughout the cycle but let’s look at who is doing well at wide receiver and tight end right now.
1. LSU: The Tigers have a commitment from the nation’s top wide receiver Dakorien Moore. That’s going to ensure they are in contention for the best group of the cycle. We saw the same thing with Jeremiah Smith and Ohio State last year. LSU is in on several other top wideouts around the country as well.
2. Oregon: Dallas Wilson from Tampa, Fla., and Adrian Wilson out of Texas are a solid foundation for the Ducks’ 2025 receiver haul. Oregon is always in the mix for many top prospects and the program is a strong contender right now with four-star tight end DaSaahn Brame.
3. Georgia: Elyiss Williams, who committed to Georgia last April, has the look of the next freak athlete to play the position in Athens for Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs haven't always landed the best wide receiver groups on paper but always land top tight ends to complement a strong run game.
4. Ohio State: The Buckeyes always have elite receiver talent in the program and they reached into Florida yet again to pluck Jayvan Boggs. Keep an eye on the Buckeyes for four-star Donovan Olugbode at IMG Academy.
5, Miami: The Hurricanes are off to a good start with four-star wideout Waden Charles in the fold. They will surely add to the class and are working hard on elite prospects Jaime Ffrench and Samari Reed.