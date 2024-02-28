Advertisement

WHO'S NO. 1?

Moore is a very worthy candidate to be the top wide receiver in the 2025 Rivals250. He’s a well-rounded wideout prospect that does everything well at the position. Moore plays bigger than his 6-foot, 165-pound frame due to his length and leaping ability. What separates him from his peers is his ability to consistently make the big play. He makes splash plays look routine on a regular basis. His track speed shows up on the football field, too. That speed makes him a dangerous player after the catch, running vertical routes and makes him an asset in the return game. Moore looks the part of the next great LSU wide receiver. That’s if the Tigers can hold on to him. Programs are not backing down from pursuing the dynamic playmaker, including the in-state Texas Longhorns, who will always be a threat in these types of high-stakes recruitments.

*****

MOVERS AND SHAKERS

Corey Simms

Corey Simms: The St. Louis standout was the biggest riser of any wide receiver in the country. Standing at 6-foot-4, 190-pounds, he’s got a great frame that college coaches are dreaming about. Simms has locked in official visits to Missouri and Tennessee. However, expect him to take several more visits with how many schools are after him. CJ Wiley: The blue-chip wide receiver had a huge debut in the Rivals250, checking in at No. 167 overall. It’s been an incredible winter for the Georgia native with Georgia, Florida State, Alabama and Oklahoma among the many programs offering him. Wiley considers his recruitment to be in the early stages but keep an eye on the Tide in this one. DaSaahn Brame: Once again the Midwest is loaded at the tight end position. Brame isn’t the highest-ranked tight end in the region and that honor belongs to fellow Kansas native Linkon Cure. Brame is the biggest riser in this round of rankings back at his position in the country. He’s up 20 spots with room to continue climbing. Brame’s upside is off the charts and several programs, from Oregon to Kansas State, are battling for him.

*****

TOP FIVE CLASSES