Women's Basketball: Miami edges Jacksonville behind Marshall's 24 points

Marshall was sensational, as the 24 points marked a new career high. The Graduate Student had not made a 3-pointer throughout her entire career entering the contest, and she knocked down three shots from behind the arc. She also pulled six rebounds, recorded two blocks, and tallied two steals in a tremendous all-around performance.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Natalija Marshall scored a career-high 24 points while burying 3-4 shots from behind the arc, Darrione Rogers and Haley Cavinder chipped in 13 and 12 points apiece, and the University of Miami women’s basketball team (2-0) defeated Jacksonville (1-1) 74-71 to earn their second consecutive victory to commence the season.

Rogers also had an impressive outing, scoring 13 points on 4-9 shooting from the field, 3-8 from behind the arc, and 2-2 at the free throw line.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder each played instrumental roles in the victory. Haley Cavinder scored 12 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out four assists, while Hanna Cavinder scored seven points, pulled down five rebounds, and recorded a game-high seven assists.

Despite only winning by three points, Miami led for 37 minutes and 35 seconds throughout the contest. The Hurricanes’ bench again had a tremendous impact on the game, outscoring Jacksonville’s bench 25-12.

Miami will return to the court on Friday. The Canes are slated to travel to Gainesville to face Florida at noon.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics