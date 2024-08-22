Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2026 defensive backs
The Rivals250 for the 2026 class has been updated and now it’s time to break down each position. We move to the defensive backs by looking at four big storylines moving forward.
*****
*****
WILL OHIO STATE HAVE TO LEAVE OHIO FOR DEFENSIVE BACKS?
In the 2025 recruiting class, Ohio State has one of the best defensive back classes in the country. The program has a pair of five-stars (Devin Sanchez and Na’eem Offord) plus three high-end four-star prospects slated to join the defensive backfield.
But the 2026 class could be very talented if things continue trending in the same direction. Elbert Hill, Victor Singleton and Jakob Weatherspoon are all four-star prospects. All are from Ohio and the Buckeyes are prominent in their recruitment.
It wouldn’t surprise me at all if one of the big storylines this cycle wasn’t how the Buckeyes cleaned up in-state at defensive back.
*****
A COUPLE OF BURNERS TO WATCH
Speed kills in football and there might not be a spot that shows that more than defensive back. Two prospects are making moves at the position thanks to blazing speed. Gadsden (Ala) City standout Zyan Gibson ran a reported 4.47 in front of Georgia’s coaches this summer. The Bulldogs, Tennessee and Auburn are just a few after him.
Miami (Fla) Northwestern’s J’Vari Flowers has a verified 10.4 100m dash on his resume. It feels like the entire SEC is recruiting him and the safe bet is that he plays his college ball in the South.
Both prospects could still rise up the rankings even more as the cycle unfolds.
*****
COULD BE A GREAT YEAR FOR LSU
Ohio State may not have to leave the state to land elite cornerbacks. But LSU might not have to leave the area for a pair of elite safeties. Two of the top three safeties in the country for the 2026 class are basically in Baton Rouge.
Four-stars Blaine Bradford and Aiden Hall could create a powerful safety duo and represent their home state at LSU. Hall is already in the class and has been a riser for us. Bradford has close to 30 scholarship offers. So it’ll be a fight for him but it’ll be hard to walk away from what coach Brian Kelly is building in The Bayou.
*****
DUST STILL SETTLING AT THE TOP OF CORNERBACK RANKINGS
We have a new prospect at the top of the cornerback rankings. Akron (Ohio) Hoban standout Elbert Hill took over the top spot at the position. He’s shorter than some of the recent No. 1 corners but he’s very twitchy. Hill has good leaping ability and seems to just stick with receivers with ease. The Ohio native can also play in the slot or outside.
He’ll have to work to keep that top spot though. Plenty of prospects, including Brandon Lockhart and Samari Matthews, are right behind him.