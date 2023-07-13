CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes fourth-year junior Ronaldo Gallo signed a professional contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday afternoon.

Gallo is the second Hurricane to ink a free agent deal following the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, joining fellow veteran relief pitcher Carlos Lequerica (Tigers).

In two seasons at Miami, Gallo appeared in 50 games, making nine starts. The 6-foot-6, 183-pound right-hander recorded 85 strikeouts over 75 2/3 innings.

Gallo shined in his first year in the orange and green, tallying a 3-0 ledger and 3.47 ERA as the Hurricanes’ set-up man in 2022.

A Miami native, Gallo enrolled at The U after two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics