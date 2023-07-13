Ronaldo Gallo signs with Pittsburgh Pirates
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes fourth-year junior Ronaldo Gallo signed a professional contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday afternoon.
Gallo is the second Hurricane to ink a free agent deal following the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, joining fellow veteran relief pitcher Carlos Lequerica (Tigers).
In two seasons at Miami, Gallo appeared in 50 games, making nine starts. The 6-foot-6, 183-pound right-hander recorded 85 strikeouts over 75 2/3 innings.
Gallo shined in his first year in the orange and green, tallying a 3-0 ledger and 3.47 ERA as the Hurricanes’ set-up man in 2022.
A Miami native, Gallo enrolled at The U after two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast University.
Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics
Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook