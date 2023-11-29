Rueben Bain named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain, Jr. was recognized for his outstanding season with 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, the conference announced Wednesday.
Bain, who was selected to the All-ACC Third Team on Tuesday, became the third Miami Hurricane to win ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in history and the first since defensive lineman Greg Rousseau in 2019. Linebacker Sean Spence also won the award in 2008.
Bain saw action in all 12 games in his rookie season and started the final 10, finishing with 37 tackles – tops among Miami defensive linemen. He ranked second in tackles for loss with 9.5 and tied for the team lead with 7.5 sacks.
Twice during his initial collegiate season, Bain captured weekly honors from the ACC.
Bain was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week and ACC Rookie of the Week after an eight-tackle, two-sack performance in a double overtime win over Clemson on Oct. 21.
A Miami native, Bain repeated as ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week following a seven-tackle, two-sack game in a win over Virginia on Oct. 28 – a performance that included a career-best 2.5 tackles for loss.
Bain was one of only seven players in the ACC to record more than seven sacks in 2023 and the only freshman to do so. He was tied with teammate Francisco Mauigoa for sixth in the ACC in sacks at 7.5.
Bain will accept his award at the ACC Honors banquet in Charlotte on Friday, Dec. 1.
