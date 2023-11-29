CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain, Jr. was recognized for his outstanding season with 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, the conference announced Wednesday.

Bain, who was selected to the All-ACC Third Team on Tuesday, became the third Miami Hurricane to win ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in history and the first since defensive lineman Greg Rousseau in 2019. Linebacker Sean Spence also won the award in 2008.

Bain saw action in all 12 games in his rookie season and started the final 10, finishing with 37 tackles – tops among Miami defensive linemen. He ranked second in tackles for loss with 9.5 and tied for the team lead with 7.5 sacks.