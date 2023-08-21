Head Coach Mario Cristobal spoke with the media Monday after practice. Miami completed its second scrimmage of fall camp Friday and is overall pleased with the progress of his football team.

He started with an opening statement:

"On Friday, the defense jumped all over the offense early, then in the second half of practice, the offense really turned it on and made some explosive plays. Both of them did farely well versus each other, and probably split the downs on short yards and goal line. In the red zone, it also was a back-and-forth. In two minute, the offense did win next downs, and earlier, the defense was very aggressive. They called an aggressive game plan, trying to find out who could make plays. Who can execute at a high level, communicate. Pleased with progress there. So today is as if it's camp. I know school has started. I know we're two weeks out, but we still use today and tomorrow to go University of Miami against University of Miami. Special teams-wise, we do incorporate some opponent stuff already. We have all some due to the nature of those schematic issues that are presented. I would say it's a little more different than what you see on offense and defense. So by Wednesday, we'll have a pretty good idea of the two/three deep for us going into game one, but until then it's all focus on the Miami Hurricanes."

What he meant:

Cristobal is pleased with the progress and execution to this point. The offense and defense are even as far as performance. It's not quite the game week as they are still using this week to finalize the depth chart; more clarity on Wednesday.





On the general health of the football team:

"I would say Camp banged up. It's nothing though. You know, last year we had some devastating early. We haven't had that. Knock on wood to have that not happen, but we have had a physical camp. It's structured that way. That plan, that blueprint, has stood the test of time for a long, long time, and we use it. We stick to it. We modify what we have to when there are some issues, but the issues that we have are more just the rigors that come with camp. So overall feel like we're in a decent spot."

What he meant:

There are no significant injuries other than some bumps and bruises that come with fall camp. Certainly, the team is in a better position than last year when players suffered significant injuries ultimately putting them out for the year.





On continuing to build the program in year two:

"I think every year, you always hit the restart button. For us in coming back and the whole, I guess the what back question is we're just building. We're always building. Whether we have a seasoned team or whether we have new team, we're just focusing on getting better. By that, I mean in everything we do. Today we have class. We just had our highest GPA that we've had in really in football program history. We got to do better there. You know, our practices, our tempo is much higher. Our ability to sustain longer drives, extended play drives, has improved, and we want to execute better. We want to play winning football, to play winning football, you got practice winning football. The level of competition has been pushed, has been recruited. It has been organized in a manner where we're going to get the best out of people or, you know, people are going to show exactly where they stand and whether we can count on them or not, and whether they can earn the trust of their teammates and coaches. So that's best way I could define it is there's been a lot of progress in camp, and it's got to transfer over to game day, and our job between now and then is to make sure we get to the best point playing physically and mentally to make that transition, that transfer a reality."

What he meant:

The team will continue to build toward its goals and much progress has been made toward those goals. It just needs to translate to game day.





On potential starting offensive lineman Jalen Rivers:

"He's really good, and he's really excelled at all five positions, which is rare, right? If you get one of those guys every five years you feel really blessed. He's just, he's exactly what you want, and we feel like we've practiced ourselves to having four to five guys that we feel we can play winning football with at that position. But that could also slide inside and give us some help there as well. So his versatility, his approach to the game, his durability, which is something last year hurt us when he wasn't around. He's exactly what you want."

What he meant:

Jalen Rivers is a valuable player to this offensive line especially with his versatility to play all five positions at a high level.





On true freshman Damari Brown:

"You'll get big brother mad now if you are not talking about the older brother. You saw what he...no you didn't see you were outside...good. Just a physical guy. Physical, fast, knows how to play football. Understands the game, and where he played high school ball, I mean it's high, high-level training, right? They prepare those guys and the hit rate there at American Heritage is a very high hit rate. All the other guys, you know, from all the other schools that we recruit here locally. But he came in with a really strong knowledge of what we do in the secondary, and he says he doesn't flinch. This freshman class has, you know, over a dozen guys that don't flinch like they're, they're eager for the moment. They're not. They're not sitting back and waiting to inherit a job there. They want to go win one and in the right way. Not, you know, anything but in a hard work kind of way. So it's been really fun to watch him develop and he's going to play a tremendous role this year. He's fighting for a starting spot."

What he meant:

Damari Brown is well prepared to play on the college level right away and we should see him on the field this season. He has a chance to be the starter. Like many other freshmen, Brown is working very hard to earn playing time.





On projected starting defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor:

"He's doing good. He got nicked up in a camp kind of way, not anything serious. He's practiced early and practiced extremely well. We held them out for about four or five days because that's what the doctor felt was best. It was a rest thing as opposed to a structural thing. Today he practiced full and he's back to form. So don't forsee any issues with Akheem.

What he meant:

Akheem Mesidor is healthy, practiced in full and will be ready for game one barring any setbacks. If this were a game week, he would play.





On the chance of Rueben Bain or other freshmen starting this season:

"Well, I mean, you've watched him play for a long time in high school. You guys have watched him. That guy, he's different, you know? He and other guys...playing time around here is earned. He has earned playing time and yes he is fighting to be the prominent guy as well as all the other guys that we've mentioned in previous press conferences and that's something that doesn't end, you know. I guess for us, is one, establishing year one, year two, year three we'd rather establish you could play championship football. You can play winning football for the University of Miami and play and rotate those guys. Where he falls in right now? I don't want to say that right now, but I know this, Rueben Bain's going to play a tremendous factor for us this year. That guy's, he's as good as any freshman I've been around."

What he meant:

Bain earned his way to play early and often for the Miami Hurricanes this season. He's a special talent.





On the running back room:

"I think you see two guys that are physical. They get downhill. They have good eyes. They understand front structures, they understand...systematically, there's a lot of carryover from what they did in high school and both in college for Ajay, coming from Nebraska. They're really smart, okay? They're willing blockers, which they have to be, right, in this offense? They're very unselfish. They're excellent with ball security. They get downhill in a hurry, but they also could you know put a foot in the ground and get outside and run by you. They're, they're complete backs. And I think that added competition, you know Chris, Chris was banged up for a couple practices. Chris came out today. Chris Johnson did a nice job, but I want emphasize how much improvement we've seen both in Henry Parrish and Don Chaney. Don Chaney, he's had an excellent camp, you know, so we feel at that position has gotten stronger through competition. Competition brought the best out of that camp. Felt going into camp maybe you know...I wouldn't call it relax, but it needed something to generate some...okay, let's get this group on edge. And I think those new bodies have made that a reality."

What he meant:

The additions of Mark Fletcher and Ajay Allen have increased the level of competition. All five running backs have shown the ability to make plays.





On the schedule for practice this week and there any plans to back to Hard Rock Stadium for another scrimmage:

"Well, we already practiced out there. I felt that we did what we had to do. The stuff that we do pregame we'll do it right here. Even though there are a lot of new bodies on the team, the stuff that we have to go through, we're okay."





On if he's comfortable with what he's seen stopping the run:

"I am, because the nature of technically, I think we're better upfront with what we're doing and how we're doing it. I also think schematically it lends to really...it fits what we are. It fits our personnel. The guys that we have, they're powerful, but they're fast, they're quick, real quick. They have good body quickness. We got bigger upfront. Now we got a couple guys that are 310, 315, 320, that helps. We've increased our length and we've got some experienced guys that have come over from other conferences that have played a lot of football. So the combination of that and our linebacking corps has gotten bigger and stronger. I think the combination of Coach [Lance] Guidry, Coach [Jason] Taylor, Coach Joe Salave'a, Coach D-Nick [Derek Nicholson], that front seven has really taken shape really nicely. When you practice thudding you see the level, the standard for thudding up increasing and getting better all the time to become better tacklers, right? So we're pleased with the progress, but where we need to be yet."

What he meant:

Cristobal is pleased with the personnel and coaching staff he has to stop the run. The team has increased the level of tackling but is not ready to say that they are good tackling team just yet.