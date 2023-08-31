Mario Cristobal enters year two with the Miami Hurricanes with high expectations to, at minimum, get to seven wins after just five last year. Getting to that seven-win total is achievable. Based on 2022 win totals, Miami has the sixth-easiest schedule according to Pro Football Focus.

Let's assess the ACC since eight of Miami's 12 games will be conference games. ACC QB Play is Elite The talent at quarterback is once again high-level. Several potential NFL draft picks will go against Miami this year: North Carolina State’s Brennan Armstrong, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and Florida State’s Jordan Travis, among others. Miami had difficulty with Maye and Travis last season. Maye threw for 309 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in a 27-24 win over the Hurricanes last year at Hard Rock. He also killed the Canes with his legs, rushing for 53 yards, including a long of 33. Travis completed 10-of-12 passes for 202 yards, throwing for three touchdowns and one interception in a commanding 45-3 win over Miami. Both Travis and Maye are Heisman candidates going into the season. Miami needs strong start, second half of season is tough Miami starts the season with Miami (OH), Texas A&M, Bethune, Temple, and Georgia Tech; those teams combined for a 22-38 record last season (Bethune was 2-9 playing an FCS Schedule). However, the second half of the slate is game after game against teams that all went bowling from the ACC except for Virginia (3-7) and Boston College (2-6). The back-to-back games at UNC (Oct. 14) and home to Clemson (Oct. 21), followed by a stretch at North Carolina State (Nov. 4), at Florida State (Nov. 11), and home to Louisville (Nov. 18) will not be easy. Miami's bye week is sandwiched between a road game at Temple on September 23rd and a home game against Georgia Tech on October 7th. Here are the most important games of the season.

5. At North Carolina, October 14th

Drake Maye, Quarterback, North Carolina

Miami will go into what will surely be a hostile environment in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels have the Hurricanes' number as of late and overall in the series. Carolina leads the series 13-11 and has won four straight against Miami. Aside from a 62-26 embarrassment at home to the Heels, the Canes lost by three points in three of its last four games, with a chance to win it on a fourth-quarter drive. If Miami wants to challenge for an ACC title, it indeed starts with getting a victory in North Carolina. Many project Clemson or Florida State to win the conference this year, with UNC as the third team in the pecking order. A win for Miami would go a long way for the Hurricanes' confidence for the rest of the season. Carolina is ranked 21st in the preseason AP Poll.

4. Vs. Texas A&M, September 9th

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Jacolby George (15) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field.

Miami played a decent game in College Station last year but not good enough to get into the end zone once, in a 17-9 loss. This time the Hurricanes get the Aggies at home, and it may be one of the most essential games for morale and recruiting momentum. A bevy of prospects will be in attendance for this one and watching at home. A win will communicate that Miami is on the right track. A loss, and the country will view Miami as the same ole Miami.

3. Vs. Clemson, October 21st

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) reacts after scoring during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia Monday, September 5, 2022.

This is undoubtedly an opportunity for another statement game immediately following its road matchup with UNC. The Canes were embarrassed last season in South Carolina, losing 40-10 in a game where there were never really in it. Clemson leads the all-time series 7-6 and has beaten Miami by a combined score of 178-30 in the last four games. A win over Clemson would be monumental and potentially program-changing as the Tigers come into the 2023 season ranked 9th in the country.

2. At Florida State, November 11th

Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) rushes the passer against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y.

The anger for Florida State has grown since its 45-3 loss last season. The Seminoles come into 2023 as the favorite to win the ACC and recruiting momentum from a ten-win season last year. Miami still leads the overall series 35-32 but has lost two straight games after winning four consecutive. In recruiting, the Noles are currently ranked ahead of the Canes, ranked fourth nationally, while Miami sits at 13th. A win in Tallahassee would be tremendous for Miami. It would boost the program's confidence going into next season and be a massive win for recruiting. There is no game on the schedule the Hurricanes want to win more than one against the Seminoles. FSU comes into the season ranked eighth in the country.

1. Vs. Miami (OH), September 1st

Miami (Oh) Redhawks quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) during an NCAA football game against the Ball State Cardinals on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Oxford, Ohio.