Ivey finished his career with an exceptional final year as a Hurricane. The 6'1" and 195 pound DB registered 38 total tackles (28 solo, 10 assisted), five passes defended, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions. Ivey finished this season with a 75.2 grade according to Pro Football Focus. The local South Dade High School product is expected to possibly be a day three draft pick.

In his five-year career at Miami, Ivey tallied 127 total tackles, 11 pass breakups, and six interceptions. Ivey is looking to be officially joined by teammate Tyrique Stevenson but an official announcement from Stevenson has yet to be made.