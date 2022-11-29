Fourth-year junior defensive back Tyrique Stevenson intends to enter his name into the 2023 NFL draft.

A move that has been expected for a couple of weeks after CanesCounty.com spoke with a source before the regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Stevenson arrived to Miami via a transfer from the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2021 season. Over the course of his four-year college career, Stevenson recorded 115 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, one and a half sacks, three interceptions, and 21 pass breakups. He also starred as a punt returner in some instances for Miami.

A former Top-40 ranked Four-star and High-School All-American during his prep days at South Dade and then Southridge as a senior in South Dade County. The former blue-chip prospect’s recruitment was a heated battle between the Miami Hurricanes and the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia ultimately won out on signing day but Stevenson would later return for a homecoming to Miami.

Speaking to a source, Stevenson has received some positive feedback on potentially being a Day-two or three draft pick in the NFL Draft on April 27th-29th.

Draft scouts believe Stevenson has a lot of upside in the NFL as a Safety/Nickle defensive back. A position some Hurricanes fans had hoped to see him at during his time in Coral Gables.