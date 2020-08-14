Stephen Field: New offense exciting for Miami Hurricane tight ends
Tight End U could make a jump to the next level in Rhett Lashlee’s fast-paced spread offense.It’s no secret that Lashlee incorporates tight ends well, and given the extra offensive snaps that are e...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news