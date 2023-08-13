STOCK UP

Mark Fletcher, Running Back, Miami

Ajay Allen

The Nebraska transfer was lightning in a bottle on Saturday and is destined for playing time this season. The veterans, Henry Parrish and Don Chaney, will assumedly also be heavily involved in the running game, but Ajay Allen provides a home run threat out of the backfield, which makes him a valuable player and difficult not to play.

Mark Fletcher

The largest running back in the room is due for a large role this season. The true freshman Mark Fletcher seems ready to take over the primary back role. He was used in the passing game, short yardage, and goal line situations showing his versatility to be an every-down back if needed. It's too early to determine if he will get the majority of the carries this season, but he could be well on his way.

Rueben Bain

The true freshman continues to dazzle and legitimately competes for a starting role on the D-Line. Rueben Bain is disruptive and seems to cause havoc every time he's on the field, so it will be hard to keep him off of it.

Branson Deen

The Purdue transfer can move at 6'2" and 280 pounds and can be lined up inside or outside of the defensive line if needed. Branson Deen's versatility and experience puts him near the top of the depth chart with this defensive line, and will be an impact player this season.

Jayden Wayne

Another true freshman ascending the charts is Jayden Wayne. Wayne got to the quarterback several times and is primed to be in the rotation on the defensive line. The defensive linemen drastically improved from the spring and will continue to compete for playing time.

Anthony Campbell

The Louisiana-Monroe transfer wasn't with the team in the spring but is making his presence felt here in the fall. Anthony Campbell had his way with the second and third teams and will be considered in the defensive line rotation.

Damari Brown

The freshman cornerback got plenty of burn in the scrimmage Saturday, and it could be a sign of things to come. The coaching staff is building trust in Damari Brown and he may be a player to see the field early in his career.

Jadais Richard

The Vanderbilt transfer is making a name for himself in camp and continued his solid play at the scrimmage this weekend. For a young player, Jadais Richard is very instinctive and seems to be a reliable player in the defensive backfield if needed at the corner position or safety.

STOCK DOWN

Jacurri Brown, Quarterback, Miami

Jacurri Brown

Jacurri Brown did not solidify his position as the backup quarterback Saturday. Brown failed to assemble a drive that resulted in points against the second-team defense. Keontra Smith intercepted him in seven-on-seven play and threw several incompletions on the day. His decision-making needs to be better to become a reliable college quarterback.

Jahfari Harvey

The veteran defensive lineman ran with the second team at times Saturday and didn't do anything to necessarily hurt his stock, but with players like Bain, Wayne, and Nyjalik Kelly performing at a high level, Jahfari Harvey may be the odd man out.

Cyrus Moss

The sophomore defensive end is not flashing enough to compete for playing time. He will need to improve significantly to be in the rotation this season. There are just too many high performing and experienced players ahead of Moss in the rotation.

Thomas Gore