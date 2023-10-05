Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.

We first talk about the chances of Georgia Tech pulling an upset over Miami on Saturday night (1:29).

We also discuss the Hurricanes' chances of hitting a 21-point spread over the Yellow Jackets (4:09).

We also provide our take on if we will see the reserves late in this game (6:44) and name our MVPs (9:04).

With Miami's 4-0 start, we compare the team to schools ranked ahead of the Hurricanes. We ask the question of which team would win in a head-to-head matchup at this point in the season.

We compare Miami to Michigan (13:56), Washington (15:52), USC (18:34), Texas (23:32), Alabama (25:41), Notre Dame (28:21), and Georgia (31:47).

Four-star wide receiver Ny Carr is discussed as a potential commitment to Miami as well as the possible flip of Florida Gators commit Adarius Hayes (34:26).

Lastly, we discuss big South Florida high school games involving Miami commits and targets (40:19).