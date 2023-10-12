Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.

We first talk about whether Miami will have the emotional toughness to get a road victory against North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday night (1:16).

We also discuss the critical factors for both teams going into the critical conference matchup (5:29).

We also provide our take on how the rest of the season will turn out and if Miami can recover from the emotional loss to Georgia Tech (10:32).

We talk about the significance of the loss to the Yellow Jackets and the potential impact it could have on the program and the rest of the season (15:52).

We also talk about which players need to have a big game for Miami in order for the Hurricanes to leave Carolina with a victory (21:27) and potential MVPs (30:50).

Four-star wide receiver Ny Carr committed to the Hurricanes after the loss to Georgia Tech (33:55) and we discuss the potential of Aydin Breland (36:49) and LJ McCray (40:23) and Florida commit Adarius Hayes (44:00).

Lastly, we discuss big South Florida high school games involving Miami commits and targets (46:51).