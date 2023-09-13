Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.

We start with if our perceptions of how the 2023 version of the Miami Hurricanes have changed after its win over Texas A&M (1:40)? We also assess if Miami will have a a better chance at defeating the most challenging games on its schedule (North Carolina, Clemson, Florida State) (5:19).

We discuss which players we'll get more playing time in Miami's next game against Bethune-Cookman (15:10).

We share our thoughts on 2025 five-star Defensive Lineman Armondo Blount as he released his top five schools (31:24).

We also talk South Florida High School football and preview this week's games, including a blockbuster between Chaminade-Madonna and American Heritage Plantation (37:34).