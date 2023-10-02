Storm Tracker Podcast - Blu Mondays - Can Miami make a run for ACC title?
Marcus Benjamin is joined by Larry Blustein, a long-time South Florida reporter, to discuss the potential of Miami football winning the ACC.
First, Blu provided his take on the Hurricanes after four games (1:33).
We share our thoughts on Miami's chances to win the conference this season (5:08).
We discuss the ACC schedule for the Hurricanes and what stands between them and its first conference title since 2003 (10:10).
We also discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the team (14:56).
Lastly, we discuss high school prospects, including 2024 five-star Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith and Miami recruiting South Florida (21:51).
