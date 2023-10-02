News More News
ago football Edit

Storm Tracker Podcast - Blu Mondays - Can Miami make a run for ACC title?

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

Marcus Benjamin is joined by Larry Blustein, a long-time South Florida reporter, to discuss the potential of Miami football winning the ACC.

First, Blu provided his take on the Hurricanes after four games (1:33).

We share our thoughts on Miami's chances to win the conference this season (5:08).

We discuss the ACC schedule for the Hurricanes and what stands between them and its first conference title since 2003 (10:10).

We also discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the team (14:56).

Lastly, we discuss high school prospects, including 2024 five-star Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith and Miami recruiting South Florida (21:51).

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}