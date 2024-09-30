Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, is joined by Alex Donno, of the Locked on Canes Podcast to discuss Miami Hurricanes football.

First, we discuss our emotions and thoughts of Miami's 38-34 win over Virginia Tech (1:16).

Next, we discuss Cam Ward's performance and whether that type of play is sustainable for the rest of the season (4:20).

Also discussed is the defensive performance against Virginia Tech and the glaring concerns (10:08).

Next, Donno and Benjamin share thoughts on Miami's next game against Cal (15:33) and if Miami can still win the rest of its games on the schedule (23:07).

Lastly, Miami's chances to make the playoffs if the Hurricanes do not win the ACC are discussed (26:14).