Marcus Benjamin and John Garcia, Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com, preview Rivals Camp Miami this weekend and discuss Miami recruiting targets for the 2025 cycle.

First, we discuss who we are excited to see during the camp (1:48): Jordan Magwood, Chris Denson, Dia Bell, Brady Hart, Noah Grubbs, Floyd Boucard, Ziyare Addison, Ennio Yapoor, and Vernell Brown mentioned.

We discuss the recruitment of Brown and Miami's chances to land the versatile four-star athlete (6:41).

We break down the wide receivers that will attend the Rivals Camp (9:58): Waden Charles, Jayvon Boggs, Winston Watkins, Jasen Lopez, Jabari Brady, mentioned.

Next, we discuss the defensive back group (13:47): CJ Ewald, Tywan Cox, Hylton Stubbs, J'vari Flowers, and Jaydin Broadnax, and discuss the running backs (15:42) Taevion Swint, Javion Mallory, and Kaj Baker mentioned.

We then discuss the linebackers (18:08): Tarvos Alford, Hector Chavez, Dylan Gill, Ezekiel Marcelin, and Tony Williams. We also discuss the potential offensive and defensive linemen who have a chance to take home hardware after the camp (22:28): Ziyare Addison, Floyd Boucard, Randy Adirika, Romando Johnson, Eljah Golden, Samuel Mitchell, Javion Hilson, and Jarquez Carter mentioned.

We discuss players who have the potential to commit to Miami's 2025 class (26:29): Byron Louis, Koby Howard, Nae'Shaun Montgomery, Jamie Ffrench, and Cortez Mills mentioned.

Lastly, we discuss the 2025 Miami commits that will make the biggest impact on the college level (30:46).