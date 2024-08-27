Storm Tracker Podcast - Scouting the Opponent - Florida Gators
Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Jason Higdon, Publisher of 1standtenFlorida.com, discuss the season-opener between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Gators.
First, we discuss the rivalry and excitement surrounding the season-opener (1:27) and the feelings surrounding the Florida program and head coach Billy Napier (3:13).
We discuss whether Napier or Miami head coach Mario Cristobal needs the win more to prove themselves to each other's respective fanbases (7:12).
Next, Higdon provides his take on how tough it is to get a win in "The Swamp" (9:49) and on Florida quarterback Graham Mertz and what we should expect from the senior (13:04).
We discuss how Florida's offensive line will hold up against Miami's defensive front (16:42) and which Gator defensive linemen could make an impact against the Miami O-Line on Saturday (20:38).
Next, we discuss the Gator defenders that must contain Miami quarterback Cam Ward to be successful (23:54).
Higdon explains how Florida can beat Miami (27:44); in contrast, Benjamin explains how the Canes can win over the Gators (32:38) and what names to know for Miami Hurricanes going into the game (35:45).
Lastly, we make our score predictions for the game (40:30).
