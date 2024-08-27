PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVkzOURHUjY4TEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=

Storm Tracker Podcast - Scouting the Opponent - Florida Gators

Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Jason Higdon, Publisher of 1standtenFlorida.com, discuss the season-opener between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Gators.

First, we discuss the rivalry and excitement surrounding the season-opener (1:27) and the feelings surrounding the Florida program and head coach Billy Napier (3:13).

We discuss whether Napier or Miami head coach Mario Cristobal needs the win more to prove themselves to each other's respective fanbases (7:12).

Next, Higdon provides his take on how tough it is to get a win in "The Swamp" (9:49) and on Florida quarterback Graham Mertz and what we should expect from the senior (13:04).

We discuss how Florida's offensive line will hold up against Miami's defensive front (16:42) and which Gator defensive linemen could make an impact against the Miami O-Line on Saturday (20:38).

Next, we discuss the Gator defenders that must contain Miami quarterback Cam Ward to be successful (23:54).

Higdon explains how Florida can beat Miami (27:44); in contrast, Benjamin explains how the Canes can win over the Gators (32:38) and what names to know for Miami Hurricanes going into the game (35:45).

Lastly, we make our score predictions for the game (40:30).

