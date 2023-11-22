Marcus Benjamin is joined by Kevin Stone, staff writer for EagleAction.com, to discuss the matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Boston College Eagles.

First, we discuss rivalries between the two pro sports cities and the head-to-head matchup that hurt the most for Boston within the last year (1:17).

Kevin shares his thoughts on Boston College amid a two-game losing streak (4:14) and on BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos (8:16), his best performance, and what makes him dangerous (10:47).

We discuss the BC defense and what Miami should expect come Friday (12:45). Stone also talks of Catellanos's injury and its significance (14:33). We also discuss the other playmakers for the Eagles that could be dangerous (17:12)

Lastly, we share our predictions on what the outcome of the game will be (19:30).