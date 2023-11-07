Marcus Benjamin is joined by Jerry Kutz, publisher for TheOsceola.com, to discuss the matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles.

Kutz, an FSU alum originally from Miami, shares his perspective of the rivalry over the years (:58), and we share our favorite memories from the rivalry (1:57).

Kutz also talks about which games FSU has been the most vulnerable and when they looked like their best (8:29). He also shares his thoughts on FSU's win over Pitt last week (11:19).

Next, we discuss the FSU quarterback Jordan Travis and his development over the years (13:09).

Outstanding receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson missed the Pitt game due to injury, and Kutz is asked about their health status for the game.

Kutz also shares thoughts on hometown talents Hykeem Williams and Conrad Hussey.

We also discuss the playmakers on defense (22:28).

Lastly, we share our predictions on what the outcome of the game will be (25:13).