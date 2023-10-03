Marcus Benjamin is joined by Kelly Quinlan, publisher for JacketsOnline.com, to discuss the matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

We start by discussing the chances of our hometown baseball teams making a run in this year's playoffs (1:13).

Quinlan provides his take on what went wrong for Georgia Tech in a 38-27 loss to Bowling Green last week (2:48).

The Yellow Jackets made a change at defensive coordinator, demoting Andrew Thacker and promoting Kevin Sherrer as a result of the loss (6:34).

Head Coach Brent Key, was named as the interim head coach toward the latter part of the season in 2022, and we talked about if this is the right decision to keep as head coach for the 2023 season (10:19).

He shares his thoughts on Texas A&M transfer quarterback Haynes King and what makes him dangerous (14:15). He also talks of the Yellow Jacket playmakers that should concern Miami (19:29).

Quinlan also talks about the defensive standouts for the Yellow Jackets (22:34) and shares his thoughts on whether Georgia Tech will change its scheme with a new defensive coordinator at the helm (24:34).

Lastly, we share our predictions of the final score (28:14).