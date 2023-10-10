Marcus Benjamin is joined by Andrew Jones, publisher for TarHeelIllustraded.com, to discuss the matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

We start by discussing Mario Cristobal's decision not to take a knee to end the game last week against Georgia Tech (1:30) and if it was a topic of conversation at this week's press conferences (5:14).

Jones provides his take on the Tez Walker situation as the star transfer wide receiver was cleared to play prior to the game against Syracuse (10:59) and shares what he's seen so far from the playmaker (14:21).

Jones also shares his thoughts on UNC QB Drake Maye and if he improved from last season (17:13). He also shares his thoughts on the Appalachian State game, which was the closest game for the Heels this season (20:35) on the defense from game one to now (23:40).

Lastly, we share our predictions of how the game will turn out (28:55) and the final score (31:56).