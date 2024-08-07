Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Manny Navarro of theathletic.com talk about the Miami Hurricanes football team ahead of the 2024 season.

First, we discuss the most intriguing storylines surrounding the Miami Hurricanes football team (1:53).

Next, we discuss the hype surrounding the team going into the season and whether they will live up to the expectations (9:21).

We also discuss if head coach Mario Cristobal should be on the hot seat for this season (13:05).

Additionally, we talk about how great this Miami defensive line can be this season (17:36).

Lastly, we discuss the team's overall depth and which position groups are of the greatest concern (21:17).