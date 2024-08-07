PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Storm Tracker Podcast - The biggest storylines of fall camp

Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Manny Navarro of theathletic.com talk about the Miami Hurricanes football team ahead of the 2024 season.

First, we discuss the most intriguing storylines surrounding the Miami Hurricanes football team (1:53).

Next, we discuss the hype surrounding the team going into the season and whether they will live up to the expectations (9:21).

We also discuss if head coach Mario Cristobal should be on the hot seat for this season (13:05).

Additionally, we talk about how great this Miami defensive line can be this season (17:36).

Lastly, we discuss the team's overall depth and which position groups are of the greatest concern (21:17).

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

