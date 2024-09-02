Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Larry Blustein, legendary South Florida reporter of Prepredzone.com and larryblustein.com, discuss Miami's 41-17 win over Florida.
First, Blustein shared his thoughts on the game after it went final (1:47) and surprised him about Miami's performance (7:29).
Next, we share our thoughts on Miami quarterback Cam Ward's performance (10:18) and his comments on the crowd noise in the swamp (14:01).
We discuss the players that Miami cannot afford to lose based on what we saw on Saturday (18:44)
Lastly, we discuss which player fans should look for to make significant plays this season (26:10).
