Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Larry Blustein, legendary South Florida reporter of Prepredzone.com and larryblustein.com, discuss Miami's 41-17 win over Florida.

First, Blustein shared his thoughts on the game after it went final (1:47) and surprised him about Miami's performance (7:29).

Next, we share our thoughts on Miami quarterback Cam Ward's performance (10:18) and his comments on the crowd noise in the swamp (14:01).

We discuss the players that Miami cannot afford to lose based on what we saw on Saturday (18:44)

Lastly, we discuss which player fans should look for to make significant plays this season (26:10).