Tenn. 4-star standout lands offer from Rod Wright, planning Cane visit
Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale High School OLB/DE Caleb Herring added a Miami offer last week, pushing his total scholarship number to 31.So far he’s taken visits to Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news