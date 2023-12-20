The Hurricanes have officially signed versatile defensive back Dylan Day. The Baton Rouge, LA native can fill multiple roles on our defense and will have a chance to play for his fellow LA native in Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry.

"Coach Guidry and I definitely have that connection," Day said. "Talking with him, there is a real genuine vibe that I’ve only felt at 'The U.' I feel like Miami is a great place for me to develop as not only a football player but as a man. I see a bright future for Miami with the staff and tools that they have there."

Day brings excellent size for a jack of all trades player, at 6 ft he has the length necessary to cover tight ends in the slot. Not only does he shine in man coverage but as a ball-hawking safety over the top of a defense.