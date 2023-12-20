The 2024 Class: Defensive Back Dylan Day signs with Miami
The Hurricanes have officially signed versatile defensive back Dylan Day. The Baton Rouge, LA native can fill multiple roles on our defense and will have a chance to play for his fellow LA native in Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry.
"Coach Guidry and I definitely have that connection," Day said. "Talking with him, there is a real genuine vibe that I’ve only felt at 'The U.' I feel like Miami is a great place for me to develop as not only a football player but as a man. I see a bright future for Miami with the staff and tools that they have there."
Day brings excellent size for a jack of all trades player, at 6 ft he has the length necessary to cover tight ends in the slot. Not only does he shine in man coverage but as a ball-hawking safety over the top of a defense.
What it means for Miami
Under Coach Guidry's watch we can expect to see five defensive backs on the field at all times, this system all depends on the versatility on the backend which Day provides in spades.
Excellent in Man v Man coverage which lead most to believe corner is the best place for him at the next level, can take a slot receiver out of a game with blanketing coverage.
Will capitalize on mistakes while in coverage due to efficient ball skills.
Stats
While Day's statistics have not been fully updated, the versatile DB recoded 4 interceptions as a senior coming from a over the top and in the nickel.
Pro Comparison - Tyrann Mathieu
Like Day, Tyrann Mathieu began as a cornerback before finding a home over the top and in the nickel as one of the NFL's premier slot corners. The Louisiana natives both play with a massive chip on their shoulders and can be deployed in all five defensive back positions.
Mathieu has accounted for 628 tackles, 11 sacks, 91 pass break ups and 32 interceptions.
