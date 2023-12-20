The last time Miami signed a defensive lineman with 70 high school sacks (Rueben Bain), things ended up pretty successful after a year. Tampa Wharton (FL) pass rusher Booker Pickett emulated that same production and now joins Bain at Miami after signing on Wednesday. The legacy prospect committed to Miami in October, spurning Georgia, Florida State, Ohio State, and South Carolina: "Mainly because of the relationships I've built with coach [Mario] Cristobal and coach [Jason] Taylor. Coach Taylor is really the biggest reason for me. He's a Hall of Famer and somebody I'd loved to be coached by on the next level."

Advertisement

What it means for Miami

Any time you add arguably the most productive pass rusher in the country, your roster improves. Pickett is a plus athlete who can come in and develop into the JACK role or transition to a long, off-ball linebacker who can provide some penetrator talents.

Stats

As a four-year starter, Pickett has 249 tackles, 61 tackles for loss and an astounding 76 career sacks. Add in eight forced fumbles and five career blocked kicks and you have a playmaker in the front seven. The multiple time All-State selection finished things off with 16 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in 11 2023 games.

Pro Comparison - Leonard Floyd