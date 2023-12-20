The 2024 Class: Defensive End Booker Pickett signs with Miami
The last time Miami signed a defensive lineman with 70 high school sacks (Rueben Bain), things ended up pretty successful after a year.
Tampa Wharton (FL) pass rusher Booker Pickett emulated that same production and now joins Bain at Miami after signing on Wednesday. The legacy prospect committed to Miami in October, spurning Georgia, Florida State, Ohio State, and South Carolina:
"Mainly because of the relationships I've built with coach [Mario] Cristobal and coach [Jason] Taylor. Coach Taylor is really the biggest reason for me. He's a Hall of Famer and somebody I'd loved to be coached by on the next level."
What it means for Miami
Any time you add arguably the most productive pass rusher in the country, your roster improves.
Pickett is a plus athlete who can come in and develop into the JACK role or transition to a long, off-ball linebacker who can provide some penetrator talents.
Stats
As a four-year starter, Pickett has 249 tackles, 61 tackles for loss and an astounding 76 career sacks. Add in eight forced fumbles and five career blocked kicks and you have a playmaker in the front seven.
The multiple time All-State selection finished things off with 16 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in 11 2023 games.
Pro Comparison - Leonard Floyd
Pickett will have to physically develop and add weight to get to the next level, but his pass-rush prowess and length make him an intriguing prospect. In the NFL, size is a must, but veteran Leonard Floyd is flourishing at a slim 240-pound.
The two are both tall pass rushers, Picket at 6'4" and Floyd at 6'5", and are known for their ability to get to the quarterback. The former first-round pick out of Georgia has had nine or more sacks each of the last four seasons.
