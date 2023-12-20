The 2024 Class: Edge Cole Mconathy signs with Miami
On Wednesday, Miami officially added Alabama edge rusher Cole McConathy to the 2024 recruiting class.
The 6'5" linebacker flipped his commitment from Louisville ahead of Miami's clash with the Cardinals on the gridiron in the final home game of the season.
"I chose Miami because of the culture and a chance to compete with the best, McConathy said. "Looking forward to learning the playbook more and working with the team."
What it means for Miami
Miami adds another productive edge rusher to the best defensive line class in the country. The depth that Miami is creating prevents a significant drop-off in talent if injuries occur. The competition will make Miami better on both sides of the football.
Stats
At the time of his commitment season, he had 102 total tackles, 19 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles for a Spanish Fort team that was 9-2 and one of the top programs in the state.
McConathy holds the Alabama state record for seven sacks in a game. He totaled 22 tackles, nine for loss, and two forced fumbles in that contest.
He finished the year with 24.5 sacks - AHSAA Leader.
Pro Comparison - Lukas Van Ness
Van Ness has a very similar build to McConathy. The Iowa product registered 13.5 sacks in two years, and his relentless motor made him a first-round 2023 pick for the Green Bay Packers.
Under the tutelage of defensive line coach Jason Taylor, McConathy could be on a similar path.
