On Wednesday, Miami officially added Alabama edge rusher Cole McConathy to the 2024 recruiting class. The 6'5" linebacker flipped his commitment from Louisville ahead of Miami's clash with the Cardinals on the gridiron in the final home game of the season. "I chose Miami because of the culture and a chance to compete with the best, McConathy said. "Looking forward to learning the playbook more and working with the team."

What it means for Miami

Miami adds another productive edge rusher to the best defensive line class in the country. The depth that Miami is creating prevents a significant drop-off in talent if injuries occur. The competition will make Miami better on both sides of the football.

Stats

At the time of his commitment season, he had 102 total tackles, 19 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles for a Spanish Fort team that was 9-2 and one of the top programs in the state. McConathy holds the Alabama state record for seven sacks in a game. He totaled 22 tackles, nine for loss, and two forced fumbles in that contest. He finished the year with 24.5 sacks - AHSAA Leader.

Pro Comparison - Lukas Van Ness

Green Bay Packers linebacker Lukas Van Ness (90) tackles New England Patriots running back Kevin Harris (36) during their preseason football game Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.