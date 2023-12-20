What we've seen with this coaching staff in year two is that size does matter. The 6'6" 325-pound people mover Juan Minaya signed with Miami Wednesday, confirming the need to build size and strength in the trenches. Minaya is an absolute mauler, destroying his adversaries play after play when you watch his game film. He thrives in the run block and has quick feet to excel in pass protection. His quick feet also help with him on the basketball for this high school in New Jersey.

What it means for Miami

The offensive line has continued to become bigger and better in recent years. The 2024 offensive line class's average size is 6'5" and 313 pounds. Last year's class's average was 6'5" and 310 pounds. Minaya is above the average, which continues the trend.

Stats

At his high school Paramus Catholic, the offense averaged seven yards per rush and 15.4 yards per pass.

Pro Comparison - Tristan Wirfs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 29-25.