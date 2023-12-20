When Markel Bell signed with the Hurricanes Wednesday, Miami officially added a massive pillar to its offensive line. The 6'9" 345-pounder can move significantly well for his size and clears paths for ball carriers with fervor and tenacity. The top 25 JUCO product chose Miami over Auburn, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and more. Bell has watched from afar of how head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal have developed players over the years. "The biggest part for me is getting me in the program and developing me to that next level. I've been watching them [Cristobal and Mirabal] since Oregon, and I know they can help me do just that."

What it means for Miami

Miami getting a player from the JUCO ranks out of Mississippi creates a potential pipeline. Cristobal and his staff have done well in recruiting and the transfer portal, and if Miami can also do well-plucking players from JUCO, it will serve as another source of talent for the Hurricanes. Miami is forming into an offensive line factory and players from all ranks are starting to notice.

Stats

Bell anchored a line that rushed for 134.4 per game and passed for 344.7 yards per game. On third down, Holmes Community College converted 41 percent on third down, with Bell protecting the blind side at left tackle.

Pro Comparison - Seantrell Henderson

Buffalo Bills tackle Seantrel Henderson (66) against the Cleveland Browns in an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, in Cleveland.