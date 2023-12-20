Since Cristobal and company arrived in Coral Gables, Miami has focused on building quality depth in the trenches.

Nino Francavilla's signing with Miami on Wednesday is evidence of that. The Connecticut native comes in already with great size at 6'3" and nearly 300 pounds, and head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal will be excited to develop another trench monster.

He was an attendee at a Miami camp over the summer, and the coaches trust their evaluation that he will become an essential piece of the future of the offensive line. The former Harvard commit excels at guard and center.

"I chose Miami because, from the minute I set foot on campus, everything felt genuine," Francavilla said. "From the head coach to a lower-level assistant, everyone treated me like family, and it never once felt like the “phony” recruiting that you hear about at so many schools. Coach Cristobal and Mirabal had a lot to do with my decision as well. Their reputations and resumes speak for themselves. And at the end of the day, if you can play football with great people in such a wonderful area like Miami, how could anyone ever say no."