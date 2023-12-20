The Miami Hurricanes have officially signed highly coveted receiver Joshisa "Jojo" Trader. The Local Star has been committed to Miami since August despite rival schools like Florida State and Ohio State attempting to flip him. Trader is ranked as the No. 54th recruit in the nation and a central component of the local Miami legendary youth team, the Miami Gardens Ravens. The "Purple Machine" has heavy ties to UM, with former Cane Rod Mack as their coach. Several Canes commits like Ryan Mack, Chris Wheatley-Humphrey, and Chance Robinson were teammates with Trader. Miami wide receivers coach Kevin Beard played a significant part in Trader's recruitment. "I just feel like I should be home," Trader said. "I’ve gotten to know [Coach KB] more than a coach."

What it means for Miami

After years of missing out on our top receiver targets, Miami tells the recruiting world they can keep elite local talent home. The 6'1" 180-pounder is not coming to sit on the sideline; he immediately injects real competition for snaps day in and day out. Trader also can play at a high-level as a defensive back and can track the football with premier receivers. With premier ball skills and body control to match, Canes fans can rest assured that plenty of "WOW" plays will be made by Trader at Hardrock Stadium.

Stats

Trader has been dominant once again this fall at Chaminade-Madonna in route to another state championship. The athletically blessed receiver recorded 47 receptions for 757 yards alongside 14 touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 16.1 yards per catch which should fit nicely in Miami's vertically attacking system.

Pro Comparison - Chad Johnson

Chad Ochocinco Johnson