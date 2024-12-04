The 2025 Class: Four-star TE Luka Gilbert signs with Miami

Miami's tradition of developing high-level tight ends has been consistent over the years, and recruiting has been a big part of why. Miami continues that tradition with the addition of Luke Gilbert , who signed with the Hurricanes today.

Miami's reputation for producing tight ends resonates with players near and far. Gilbert could have stayed close to home, but the Ohio native chose to travel to South Florida to attend college.

The Hurricanes are set to lose Elijah Arroyo to the NFL but still have a stacked room with Riley Williams and Elija Lofton. The addition of Gilbert and classmate Brock Schott continues to make the tight end room one of the strongest on the team.

"It could be seen as 'tight end U.' It's one of the top tight end schools historically, so yeah, that's a big part of it for me too."