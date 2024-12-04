The 2025 Class: Four-star Wide Receiver Malachi Toney signs with Miami

Landing a dynamic local wide receiver is necessary for the Miami Hurricanes for every recruiting cycle. Four-star Malachi Toney is this year's local wideout prize for 2025.

Toney backed off his long-time commitment to the Hurricanes after a visit to Tuscaloosa for the Alabama-Georgia game, only to rejoin Miami's class about a month later.

Bringing back local talent from a decommitment is a huge win for the Hurricanes. Toney should be able to compete for playing time right away.

His relationship with Miami wide receiver coach Kevin Beard was critical to his signing.

"Coach KB and the relationship that they've built with me. Coach KB is a real person, a genuine person."

Toney joins four-star Daylyn Upshaw from Alabama and another local receiver, four-star Josh Moore, as the other South Florida native pass-catcher of the 2025 class.