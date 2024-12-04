The 2025 Class: Four-star Wide Receiver Malachi Toney signs with Miami

Landing a dynamic local wide receiver is necessary for the Miami Hurricanes for every recruiting cycle. Four-star Malachi Toney is this year's local wideout prize for 2025.
At 5'10" and over 180 pounds, Toney, the reclassified 2025 talent, is a big-time playmaker. He chose Miami over Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Florida, and Florida State.
What it means for Miami
Toney backed off his long-time commitment to the Hurricanes after a visit to Tuscaloosa for the Alabama-Georgia game, only to rejoin Miami's class about a month later.
Bringing back local talent from a decommitment is a huge win for the Hurricanes. Toney should be able to compete for playing time right away.
His relationship with Miami wide receiver coach Kevin Beard was critical to his signing.
"Coach KB and the relationship that they've built with me. Coach KB is a real person, a genuine person."
Toney joins four-star Daylyn Upshaw from Alabama and another local receiver, four-star Josh Moore, as the other South Florida native pass-catcher of the 2025 class.
Stats
In 12 games during the 2024 season, Toney had 58 receptions for over 1000 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Pro Comparison - Malik Nabers
Toney is not as big as Malik Nabers but certainly can grow into a 6'0" 200-pound frame. Both players have pure and natural explosiveness. Toney has the athletic ability similar to Nabers where he can use his athletic ability to make every pass in direction catchable.
Toney can grow into a player who plays every receiver position, but as of now, it will be a dangerous slot on the next level as a high-volume wideout.
