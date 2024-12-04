The 2025 Class: High-upside defensive lineman Mykah Newton signs with Miami

Miami has done well in recent years in acquiring talented defensive linemen who can play both inside and outside, and Mykah Newton is the latest edition. The Gainesville, FL, product signed with Miami on Wednesday. The 6'3" 250-plus pounder flipped from NC State to Miami just before the 2024 season and stuck with the Hurricanes through signing day.

What it means for Miami

Newton adds another versatile defensive lineman to the roster. He can essentially grow into a Rueben Bain or Akheem Mesidor, playing both inside and outside on the defensive line. His versatility should be valuable to the D-Line in the future. Along with Donta Simpson, he is one of two players from the 2025 class who play on the inside of the line. The flip from NC State also indicates that the Miami staff can lure in-state talents to opt to stay in the Sunshine State. "I always kind of liked Miami, you know, due to growing up in Florida, and the legacy behind them is amazing."

Stats

Newton was productive in his senior season. He tallied 60 tackles, including 21 for loss. He also added nine sacks and 14 hurries. He has over 200 total tackles for his career, including 66 tackles for loss. He has 36 career sacks.

Pro Comparison - Brandon Graham

